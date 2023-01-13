LAKE JACKSON
If teaching others about the unique wildlife in local waters, watching individuals reel in fish bigger than a toddler, and running a touch tank displaying marine life that would otherwise be difficult to engage with if not in a controlled environment, then being a Sea Center Texas volunteer may be something to consider.
On Monday, Sea Center Texas held one of their two volunteer open houses for this year, which educates interested potential volunteers on how the facility runs and gives them the opportunity to explore the various positions available for volunteers to fill.
“This is really going to be going over all those volunteer opportunities we have, whether it is in the visitor center, helping with fishing events, or being a dive volunteer,” volunteer coordinator Jordan Kieffer said. “It’s going to talk about the history of Sea Center Texas and what it’s like to be a volunteer with us.”
The Sea Center has 165 volunteers that are active all year along with 15 full staff members.
“The volunteers helping us is hugE. They really are a part of what Sea Center is,” Kieffer said. “They’re the face of Sea Center. They’re going to be the people that you see when you come out here and even for the coastal fisheries division, this is really the only place that’s open six days out of the week for people to just come in and learn what we’re doing. Volunteers like the team aspect and they feel like they’re part of a family.”
Some positions require less training such as desk greeter, but in positions that require more specific science and knowledge, the Sea Center will provide multiple opportunities to shadow knowledgeable staff and training—which they do at least once a month for their volunteers.
“It sounds complicated but the orientation is here to debunk that,” Kieffer said. “Once you jump in and learn everything, it starts to make sense.”
“Sea Center first got started in 1996, most of the volunteers are going be retirees, people looking to fill some time and want to support our mission,” she said. “I have noticed in the last year or so that we’ve actually started to gear away from retirees. We actually have more families and younger people that are wanting to volunteer.”
Many of the youth volunteers are looking to explore career paths to gain more experience in marine biology, public speaking and even cash handling experience,” Kieffer said.
Families with kids interested in marine biology have brought them to the facility to discover if it’s something that they’re actually interested in, she said.
“The fishing events are fun,” volunteer Sam Salvo said. “A lot of times you get a kid and they’ve never caught a fish before and they usually catch a fish that is bigger than they are and they just sit there and stare at it for a while. It’s always fun to watch their faces.
“The most interesting thing I’ve seen is a little girl with a Snoopy type pole catching a 30 inch red fish. She looked flabbergasted.”
Volunteers expressed concern that locals and residents in nearby areas like Houston are not aware that the Sea Center exists.
“I used to volunteer and do orientations in a fishing show located in Houston and there were people up there that didn’t even know this place existed, even people in Lake Jackson don’t always know this place exists,” Salvo said.
“I volunteer on Saturday mornings because I get to interact with the families,” tour guide David Brandes said. “Mom and dad usually show up and the neat thing about that is, when they’re introduced into these areas I’m giving them something to talk about when they get home that they have in common.”
Brandes, who was wearing a vest covered in marine themed award badges, spoke with great enthusiasm about the activities he gets to be involved in and his purpose in the facility.
“People should come and volunteer here because it’s darn much fun, it’s just plain fun,” he said. “You get to talk to a lot of different people. You get to talk about something people are going to end up caring about even just a little bit, even if they didn’t realize what was in here when they walked in the door.”
Since the pandemic started, the turnout of senior citizens has been lower. This year is the first time that the Sea Center will have a senior citizen group arrive to enjoy their activities.
“We’ve seen a shift in types of volunteers like more younger people, families and people interested in going to college or in college,” Kieffer said. “This facility runs on volunteers. We’ve seen an increase in volunteers. We gained about 63 new volunteers which is great and we are continuously trying to increase those numbers because in the past we had 200 plus volunteers.”
To register to become a volunteer, email Sea Center Texas at seacenter@tpwd.texas.gov.
