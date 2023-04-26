Shouts of overflowing love and birthday blessings to an exalted woman of God on her 90th birthday-whose lips echo the faithfulness of God’s holiness and divine healing--Mother Charlesetta Merchant.
Mother Merchant is a vibrant and victorious member of the First Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor G.R. Holland is the angelic voice of the Gospel message.
Her life is so very full of love, of joy, of passion and of inspiration. What she has is beautiful and what she has to offer is equally so. What Mother Merchant has inside of her casts its own unique light, the glow of her spirit illuminating the darkness of this world.
Her light is warm and genuine, spilling outward for others to see. She gives what she has with a charitable hand, both her resources and her kindness, politeness and grace.
Our sincere request to God is that you will be encouraged every awakening hour of the day, remembering that God’s presence has always been with you, is with you right now, and God’s Holy Spirit will forever be powerfully present with you for days to come.
“She openeth her mouth with wisdom, and in her tongue is the law of kindness.” Proverbs 31:26
Shouts of majestic love and birthday blessings to a resounding advocate of scholars and a retired educator of Sweeny ISD, and a glorified vessel of paramount grace, glamour, and gleaming with God’s love on her 83rd birthday-Jean Ann Higgins.
Jean Ann is filled with joyful praise at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and Pastor Louis Dixon is God’s anointed Shepherd of the house.
Sometimes we chase through the patterns of our days without being fully aware of how many people touch our lives and bring us tremendous joy.
Educator Higgins’ teachings have made and are still making a tremendous impact in the lives of our youth. Through the implementation of educator Higgins’ organized and spiritual approaches, students have reached complex goals, achieved levels of excellence and are living their lives in so many positive and productive ways.
There are no words befitting to voice our sentiment to you and all the renowned educators in our world who have dedicated their lives to educating our children, youth and adults.
We simply say, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the ways you have inspired us, motivated us, challenged us, blessed us and guided us into greater knowledge.
Our prayer is that Our Heavenly Father will continue to be your source of strength and stability as He offers you a closer walk with Him.
“Keep me as the apple of your eye; hide me in the shadow of your wings.” Psalm 17:8
Shouts of loving thoughts and birthday well wishes to a man of God whose steps are ordered by the Lord and the illustrious Shepherd of the Bethlehem Christian Church Pastor Kenneth Bree.
Rev. Bree stands as a vehicle used by God for blessings to flow freely in the lives of his parishioners and all the lives that he may touch. He also has the power of the Holy Spirit that assists him in recognizing the voice of God, which is always in alignment with the words he preaches. Pastor Bree meditates on God’s word and just as a tree’s roots reach deep down into the soil to find the source of refreshment and nourishment needed, he too truly believes in and loves God, and has rooted himself deeply in scripture and finds the strength that he needs. Submitting himself to God’s wisdom has kept his foundation firm and has led Pastor Bree to bear fruit in his season.
Our petition to God on your behalf is that God will continue to allow His word to be an ever-flowing stream in your life as you move from faith to faith.
“And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.” Psalm 1:3
Shouts of treasured devotion and congratulatory blessings to Pastor Booker T. Randon, Evangelist Suzanne Randon and all the inspiring members of the Galilee Missionary Baptist Church who commemorated their 145th Homecoming and Church Anniversary.
Shouts of additional appreciation to Pastor Darrell James, Pastor Ronnie Simple, Deacon Gary Epps, Jerusalem Praise Team, Mother Ernestine Bonner, Rosalind Bonner, Charlotte Hawkins, and the anointed theme speaker-Pastor K.W. Bree. The beautifully selected theme for this momentous occasion was, “Let Us Be of One Heart” further illuminated by Pastor Bree’s message, “God’s Pattern For His Church.” The litmus test of our Christianity is not how well we do before the public on Sundays at church; it is how carefully we cover the bases Monday thru Saturday, when there is no one to check up on us and when no one is looking. When God develops character and integrity, we become of one heart and one mind. Thus, we as Christians are not placed on planet earth to see how important we can become, but essentially to see how much of a difference we can make in the lives of others.
Our prayer is that you will continue to be a lighthouse of fellowship, friendship and love in the community and in the nation.
“And all that believed were together, and had all things in common.” Acts 2:44
