Shouts of eternal love and birthday blessings to the soul-stirring sweet psalmist of Hinkle Ferry, whose gospel singing inspires us and brings aspiration and inspiration to our hearts, Melinda Bonner.
Melinda from her youth has always sung of “God’s Amazing Grace,” and we know that next to the preached word of God, the music ministry is the greatest treasure in the world. You have used your God-given talents to give glory to God and to be a witness to His great majesty and love. Your melodious voice has reached the hearts of God’s people and has drawn the masses to have “Just a Closer Walk” with Him.
We find it befitting on your birthday to let you know that your musical renditions speak to us when words cannot be expressed, soothes our minds and gives us rest, heals our hearts and makes them whole — in other words, it flows from heaven to our souls. When we seek to glorify God in all that we do as you have, we find that all we do becomes a ministry.
Our prayer is that you will continue to stir up the gift of God within you as He continues to elevate you to higher heights and deeper depths in His word.
“I will sing the Lord’s praise, for He has been good to me.” Psalm 13:6
n n n
Shouts of joyful love and congratulations to the chosen and consecrated pastor of the Word of Life Ministries Church, counselor, motivator and illustrious recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. Drum major Award, Pastor Samuel Nelson.
Pastor Nelson is passionate about his ministry and his commitment to God and to God’s people. He is a man of action who speaks God’s word with integrity, who says what he means and means what he says. Pastor Nelson uses the power of his words in the direction of truth and love, and we are so very grateful to have a man of God among us who stands tall and walks among us in God’s truth.
Our prayer is that you will continue to walk in truth, just as the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., Nelson Mandela and Henry (Box) Brown walked to their freedom. Do not look back but keep pressing forward toward the mark for the prize of the high calling which is in Christ Jesus.
“And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither; and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper.” Psalm 1:3
n n n
Shouts of enduring love and congratulatory blessings to the president of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee, an outstanding mentor, a distinguished woman of courage who takes refuge in God alone, and the profound recipient of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Drum Major Award, Dorothy Thomas. Dorothy is infused with praise and power at the New Hope Baptist Church, and Pastor Charles Jones is the mighty proclaimer of the Gospel message of redemption.
We honor you not only on this monumental occasion, but we celebrate your achievements every day. You not only honor the iconic women like Ida B. Wells, Katherine Johnson and Barbara Jordan, but you yourself have changed history and stand as an encouragement to future generations of women to dream big, to break glass ceilings and to know that with God all things are possible.
Our prayer is that God will continually be in your heart, eternity in your spirit, the world under your feet, the will of God in vour actions and that the love of God will forever shine in, around and through you.
“Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.” Matthew 5:16
n n n
Shouts of sincere love and birthday well-wishes to a very warm hearted, hospitable, and caring woman of divine character, Evelyn Austin. Evelyn is a cordial greeter and outstanding parishioner at the St. Paul Baptist Church, and Pastor L.C. Dews is the anointed shepherd of the house.
God has a wonderful plan for each person He has chosen, and He knew even before he created this world what beauty He would bring forth from your life. Take in the beauty of your special day and the sunrise of another blissful year. It is because of your faith that you can always walk in the light, and because of your good works you have helped others out of darkness.
Our petition to God is that not only on your birthday, but in the days ahead that your intimate walk with Jesus will continue to fuel your prayers and magnify your love.
“Show the wonder of your great love. Keep me as an apple of your eye; hide me in the shadow of your wings.” Psalm 17:7-8
