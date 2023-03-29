Shouts of supreme love and appreciation to the illustrious president of Brazosport College Black Student Union, Dylan Hill; all of its dedicated officers and members — Shardae Randon, Lakeisha Brown, Mary Lancaster, Passion Baker, Chris Smith and all of its visionary leaders; distinguished President of Brazosport College, Dr. Vincent Solis; Black History Month team; faculty; Full Plate Kitchen; Performance Party Rentals; and esteemed volunteers.
The Black Identity Luncheon’s program and meal were spiritually enlightening as well as nutritionally enjoyable. High notes of love and admiration to the renowned keynote speaker, Latova Hardman, and the distinguished alumni, Malissa Brown, who both encouraged our hearts to aspire for greatness.
Each of you have been created to be channels of blessings to our world in so many unique ways. God has chosen you, Black Student Union members, as irreplaceable, unique and influential visionary leaders to do a great work and there are blessings upon blessings that await each of you at the end of your destinations. Remember we “rise” by “lifting others.”
Our prayer is that on your awesome journey to greatness that you will continue the moving spirit of our ancestors as you trust God, lean, and rely on His strength and grace to sanctify your hearts.
“But you are a chosen generation, a royal priesthood, a holy nation, God’s special possession, that you may declare the praises of Him who called you out of darkness into His wonderful light.” 1st Peter 2.9
n n n
Shouts of abounding love and floods of gratitude to Pastor Carl Smith, First Lady Letha Smith, program coordinator Delores Austin Thomas and all the electrifying members of the Hall Chapel Baptist Church who hosted a very informative and moving Black History Program.
Highlights of past and present day African American heroes and sheroes were captured and special recognition was given to Harriet Lenay Johnson. Delores highlighted Lenay’s work in her church, community and her profession as Director Of Admissions at the University of Texas M.D. Anderson School of Bioscience and Research. Pastor Carl Smith also beautifully reflected on the reassuring truth that God made the world and everything in it and satisfies our every need.
All of us are important and precious to God, and we are created in His image and we are to share His love equally and abundantly. The spirit-filled program was concluded by a sumptuous buffet of soul food. Our sincere petition to God is that He will forever impart His divine spirit of encouragement and strength into your actions and into every fiber of your being.
“But I will bless those who put their trust in me.” Jeremiah 17:7
n n n
Shouts of eternal love and showers of appreciation to Pastor L.C. Dews; First Lady Willie Dews; the Rev. Alex Sidney; president of the Pastor’s Aide, Lizz Woodard Bates; program facilitators, Deacon Otis and Velma Petteway; theme speaker, the Rev. John Gibbs; Barbara Brooks; Emestine Tolbert; Stephanie Woodard; Millie Wright; and all the illuminating members of the St. Paul Baptist Church who hosted their annual Black History Program. The momentous event was filled with Black History facts, prizes, and a fashion show consisting of African attire and a blast of unforgettable fashions from the past.
High notes of honor also to the powerful and potent proclaimer of the word, the Rev. Kenneth Bree, whose thematic message was, “We Don’t Look like What We’ve Been Through,” Job 28:2-3.
Our ancestors, though oppressed on every side, fought their battles through prayer and victories were won by faith. We overcame by our testimonies and came forth as pure gold.
The program was climaxed by a delectable soul food feast. Our fervent prayer is that God’s mercy will continually drop rivers of blessings upon your lives to flood you with His goodness and mercy.
“The Lord is good, a strength and stronghold. He knows those who take refuge in Him.” Nahum 1:7
n n n
Shouts of overwhelming love and congratulatory blessings to a mover, shaker and a highly favored woman of faith, Mary Joe Powell, who was honored for her dedication by Berniece Smith, the distinguished director of the Brazoria Heritage African American Museum, the mayor of Brazoria and fellow citizens. A celebratory day of honor was bestowed upon Mary Powell for her timeless and tireless efforts to restore the Brazoria Civic Center known as The Hut.
We are grateful to you for your commitment, your encouragement, your investment and your involvement to do the task at hand. To make a difference in the lives of others, you do not have to be rich or famous, but you must show that you care about others and future generations. Mary has always been a mentor to our youth and fought for the dignity of others.
A beautiful life does not just happen, but it is built daily on love, loyalty and laughter. We thank God for your unwavering faith and we pray that God will bless the work of your hands in every endeavor that you undertake.
“The Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
n n n
Shirley Farrington
Shout out happy birthday to Mrs. Charlesetta Robinson Merchant. Charlesetta is a member of St. Missionary Baptist Church and Seniors on the Move under the leadership of the Rev. G.R. Holland. She is also the proud mother, grandmother, great-grand and great-great-grandmother and friends to many.
God bless you teenager with many more years.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.