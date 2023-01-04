Shouts of eternal love and congratulatory blessings to Pastor Anthony Hall and First Lady LaTile Hall on their 19th appreciation services as the dynamic and devoted shepherd and chosen vessels of honor at the Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministries Church.
Celebrating the honorees consisted of tributes of love in action by Mary Randon Johnson, Linda Harris, Minnie Simple, Melody Williams, Natoya Lunford, Brenda Taylor, the Trinity Worship Youth, Brian Davidson, Sammy Polk and the Trinity Worship family and friends. High notes of love also to Pastor Theola Allision who granted the congregants an electrifying message of exemplary empowerment from Nehemiah 6:3, “We’re doing a great work, so we cannot come down!” Pastor Hall and Lady LaTile reflect Jesus to the world by seeking out the needs of others and doing everything in their power to meet those needs, and we commend them for their compassionate consideration of others.
Our prayer is that you will continue to boldly speak God’s word and He will certainly fulfill his promises in your lives.
“Be an example to all believers in what you say, in the way you live, in your love, your faith and your purity.” 1 Timothy 4:12
n n n
Shouts of overwhelming love and bouquets of admiral blessings to Pastor Zachary Thomas and Lady Elect Reba Rene Thomas on their third appreciation services as the divinely anointed pastor and angels of salvation at the Old Fashion Church of God in Christ.
Tributes, gifts and flowers of praise honoring the distinguished leaders were so noted by Evelyn Lewis, Vanessa Moore, Minister Donald Spry, Tammie Hill, Linda Davidson, W.C. Bryant, Gwenn Hills, Celeste Hills and the Kingdom of Praise Dancers. A powerful and compelling message of enlightenment and encouragement was given by God’s messenger of the cross, Pastor Brooks T. Randon entitled, “I Don’t Care, Because God Called Me.” Acts 21: 10-12. We thank God for your leadership and for touching countless lives and for sharing the message of eternal life throughout our communities and counties.
Our prayer is that the favor of God will continue to rule richly in your lives as you give Him all the honor and glory.
“So Christ himself gave the apostles, the prophets, the evangelist, the pastors and teachers, to equip His people for works of service, so that the body of Christ may be built up.” Ephesians 4:11
n n n
Shouts of embracing love and birthday blessings to a sensational member of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Committee and a very graceful, glamorous and virtuous vessel — Carolyn Williams.
Carolyn is an inspiring member of the New Hope Baptist Church and Pastor Charles Jones is the illustrious and inspiring messenger of the Gospel. In this journey called life we encounter many people, but the best kind of people are the ones that come into your life and make you see “sun” where you once saw “clouds.” The people that believe in you so much you start to believe in you too. The people that love you simply for being you. Thank you Carolyn for being that once-in-a-lifetime kind of graceful Christian who possesses such a warm smile and vibrant attitude. Your special touch has certainly warmed many hearts and granted us enormous encouragement.
Our sincere petition to God is that He will continue to multiply your days with an abundance of peace and happiness.
“Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land, and feed on His faithfulness. Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of our heart.” Psalm 37:3-4
n n n
Shouts of tenderhearted love and wedding anniversary well wishes to a remarkable pair of Christian ambassadors-Rev. Vincent Hightower and Rev. Dorothy Hightower on their 21st anniversary.
We commemorate the love and unbreakable and unshakeable bond shared between the two of you for 21 joyful years. You are certainly an ever-present force of love, support, and guidance for each other. The sun (Son) smiles on you today with your hearts beating as one, because your love warms the world and your love is forever, eternal and never-ending, like the circle in your wedding rings. With God’s help you have strengthened and guided each other an have been strong spiritual leaders in each other’s lives, for better, for worse, joys, sorrows and in sickness and in health.
Our fervent prayer to God is that the peace of God will continue to “enfold” you, the love of God will continue to “uphold” you and the wisdom of God will continue to “control” you.
“Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves.” Romans 12:10
