Shouts of majestic love and congratulatory blessings to the pastor of the St. Paul Baptist Church, moderator of Lincoln District Association and to a dynamic Christian team, Dr. L.C. Dews and retired nurse First Lady Willie Dews, on their 54th wedding anniversary.
We say congratulations to a wonderful couple whose lives have been an inspiration and whose accomplishments have been outstanding. For over half a century, your relationship with God has grown and has brought countless happiness into your marriage, thus enabling the two of you to be instruments of God’s work. You have a love based on giving and receiving as well as having and sharing. This kind of love comes only when Christ is the center of that marriage. Your life’s journey has been perfectly designed for the two of you, so embrace the journey and bask in your love for each other.
Our prayer is that God will continue to grace you with good health and happiness and surround you with His goodness and mercy.
“Many waters cannot quench love; rivers cannot sweep it away. If one were to give all the wealth of one’s house for love it would be utterly scorned.” Song of Solomon 8:7
Shouts of eternal love and birthday blessings to a saved and sanctified servant of angelic spirit, overflowing with good works, Missionary Ruby Griggs. Missionary Griggs is the respected and resourceful first lady of the Allen Memorial Church of God in Christ, where she serves fervently in ministry with her husband, Elder Eugene Griggs.
Each of us is put on earth to make a difference, and God’s purpose for you has been far greater than you could have ever imagined. Each day of your life you have always turned to prayer and the word of God to deepen your faith. Each day you have planted seeds of love, nurtured those around you, found joy in everything you did, and never forgot your purpose and true calling in life. You have put all your trust, all your hope and all your faith in God alone and have become a shining light of His love.
Our earnest prayer is that the Lord will continue to empower you with never-ending strength and serenity to radiate His love throughout the world.
“Blessed is a woman of seasoned prayer, generous spirit and overflowing love … for she shall be called a woman of faith.” and Timothy 2:22
Shouts of over-flowing love, appreciation and gratitude to all the generous and supportive members of the San Bernard River Volunteers who helped our various families to have a joyous Christmas. The Zion Temble AME Church Family and Pastor Mark Jackson; the Galilee Baptist Church Family and Pastor Booker T. Randon; and the Old Fashion Church of God in Christ family and Pastor Zackary Thomas will forever cherish your thoughtfulness in sending your angels our way to assist families.
Additional notes of love and high esteem to the Brazoria County Dream Center, Word of Life Ministries Church Family and Pastors Samuel and Annie Nelson and to all the unsung heroes of Brazoria and surrounding counties who brought Christmas cheer to so many families.
God’s love is so great, so constant, that nothing can separate us from it, for He works in a mysterious way, His wonders to perform. We can find comfort in knowing that others care, and that God works through special angels here on earth, and He will certainly supply whatever we need for a happy and fulfilled life.
Our petition to God is that He will forever bless you as you continue to spread the love of God abroad.
“And do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.” Hebrews 13:16
Shouts of all-embracing love and birthday blessings to a group of outstanding servants of God, Robert Earl Bonner, Johnny Wright, Celeste Johnson, Dakarius Bell, Quinton Bell and Kiana Britton.
Each of you were formed by the hands of the creator Himself, dreamed up in His heart, made in His image and placed in this world for a divine purpose. How we live our lives is in direct proportion to how greatly we believe. When we possess a faith-based life, we will have a life centered around pleasing God. God takes care of each of you, sustains you, watches over you and has given you a beautiful world. When you know that God is your Father and that His spirit dwells inside you, life becomes more wonderful each day.
Our prayer is that God will grant you many more fruitful and healthy days and gaze upon your lives with His amazing grace.
“For God is working in you, giving you the desire and the power to do what pleases Him.” Philippians 2:13
Shirley Farrington
Shout out love to my children, grandchildren, family, church family, friends, neighbors and friends of my daughter on my birthday for calls, text, cards — whatever you did or said, it’s a blessing to be cared for and loved.
