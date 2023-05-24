Shouts of overwhelming love and congratulatory blessings to a pair of chosen vessels, youth mentors, community activists, a blessed man of God whose delight is in God’s law, and a woman of fervent faith who fears God and is worthy of praise and both are the honored recipients of Zion Temple AME Church’s man and woman of the year, Deacon Troy Davidson and Dorothy Thomas.
Our man of the year serves with spiritual fervor and integrity at the Greater Mt. Zion Church, and Pastor Roland Hendricks is God’s chosen vessel of the Gospel.
Deacon Davidson is by all means a shaker and maker of history and a Texas Trailblazer who in 1988, along with area ministerial alliances and other Freeport residents, gained notoriety in their quest to have a parade and recognize Martin Luther King Day in Brazoria County. Deacon Davidson is also very passionate about lending a helping hand to our senior citizens, and we honor him for all of his kind characteristics.
Dorothy is a phenomenal and classy Christian lady and does not mind stepping out of her comfort zone to meet the needs of others. Dorothy wears many beautiful hats of sacrificial service in her community and at the New Hope Baptist Church where Pastor Charles Jones is the anointed angel of the house. Dorothy has faithfully served with fortitude and vigor for over two decades as the illustrious president of the Brazoria County Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee and was one of this year’s recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. committee’s Drum Major Award.
Our prayer is that God will continue to shower each of you with wisdom and power as you seek to fulfill His will in your lives.
“For the Lord God is a sun and shield; the Lord will give grace and mercy; No good thing will He withhold from those who walk uprightly.” Psalm 84:11
n n n
Shouts of heartfelt love and congratulatory well-wishes to Pastor Mark Jackson, First Lady Terylan Jackson and the inspiring members and chairpersons of Zion Temple AME Church’s Annual Men and Women Day Program — Joel Scott and Etha Harris.
The penetrating theme was dynamically explored “Striving for Greater with Power and Purpose” by Pastor Thomas Bree, Colossians 1:26-29. In addition to the selected theme, Pastor Bree emphasized his thematic message that “It’s Hard Work but the Secret is in Jesus.” When we find ourselves surrounded by the many difficulties and challenges of life, we must focus on God’s Spirit and follow His will. The secret is trusting God to guide our every footstep, and He will by all means strengthen and empower us to live a Godly life.
Our petition to God is that he will continue to elevate the pastor and members of Zion Temple to higher heights and to do even greater works in the building of His kingdom.
“Whereunto I also labor, striving according to His warkings, which worketh in me mightily.” Colossians 1:29
n n n
Shouts of eternal love and bouquets of birthday blessings and get-well prayers to an inspiring octogenarian and a lady of grace filled with an intense longing and desire to glorify God and to fulfill His purpose in her life, Missionary Lula Bivens Mercer. Missionary Mercer’s actions are infused with love, and she is a foundational member of the Kingdom of Praise Church of God in Christ, where Elder James Simmons is the mighty proclaimer of the gospel message.
Missionary Mercer is very vocal in expressing her enthusiasm for God and all that he has done in her life. The beauty of her love is one that always protects, trusts, hopes and perseveres, and God is the source of her spiritual passion.
Our sincere prayer is God will continue to place loving and kind people in your life and that He will grant you renewed health and bless you from the crown of your head to the sole of your feet.
“He has watched over your journey.and you have not lacked anything.” Deuteronomy 2:7
n n n
Shouts of compassionate love and birthday well-wishes to a retired nurse and woman of unshakable faith who witnesses constantly and spreads seeds of faith in her upward thrust to the reason for the hope in her life, Clara Clark Bowers.
The Lord designed every detail of who you are. You are special, you are loved, and the world is blessed to have you in it. When we center our hearts on God, we can be sure that He will guide us in countless ways and be our holy anchor. Clara has continually held to God’s unchanging hands and has consistently honored His mighty and marvelous works.
Our fervent prayer is that God will continue to be your hope for the future, your joy for the present day and may you forever live the rich and satisfying life that He has promised you.
“But sanctify the Lord God in your heart: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you the reason for the hope that you have.” 1st Peter 3:18
