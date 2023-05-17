Shouts of rejoicing love and appreciation to Pastor L.C. Dews, First Lady Willie Dews, Coordinator Lizz Bates, Missionary Mary Pierce, associate ministers and all the charitable members of St. Paul Baptist Church, Pastor Louis Dixon and Macedonia Baptist Church Family, all the loving volunteers and supporters of the annual mission outreach walkathon.
The beautifully selected theme for this year’s event was “Walking to Share His Love.” Each year you have sacrificed above and beyond the call of duty to assist the American Red Cross, student scholarships, the battered women’s shelter, those suffering from chronic diseases, community outreach, foreign missions and wherever and whenever God has touched your hearts to minister to others. Christ lives in each of you and each of you abides in Him and He has made you magnets for miracles and vessels for His glory. When we believe beyond what our eyes can see or what our hands can touch, signs and wonders from heaven always show up to remind us of His wonder working power.
Our prayer is that God will continue to bless the great work that you are doing as you plant seeds of love in the lives of others.
“By this shall all everyone know that you are my disciples, if you have love and unselfish concern for one another.” St. John 13:35
Shouts of loving thoughts and admiration to Senior Pastor Greg Smith of the First Baptist Church, Youth Pastor Joe Johnson, writers, directors and producers, the distinguished greeters, volunteers, Jay Barr, Adaleigh Dowty, Grayson Wallace and all the enormous awe-inspiring cast members who presented the magnificent passion play, “The Promise.”
Year after vear for numerous decades, we have been emotionally and spiritually uplifted by your dramatic masterpieces. “The Promise” offered us the opportunity to joyfully and thankfully accept the promises and sacrifices of Jesus Christ, to believe in His power at all times and to resist Satan’s attempt to sow seeds of doubt and disbelief in our minds. Jesus’ coming brought God’s love to the hearts and lives of ordinary people. His sacrifice and death granted all humankind the certainty of forgiveness and salvation. His resurrection confirmed the promise of eternal life to all believers and how can we neglect such a rich inheritance.
Our prayer is that God will forever shower you with His Holy Spirit to continue to present plays in which your audiences will experience a fulfilling, personal and intimate relationship with the living God. “This is what He promised us — even eternal life.” 1st John 2:25
Shouts of reflective love and sincere gratitude to Pastor Roland K. Hendricks, First Lady Jean Hendricks, the sensational stage play writer, producer and director of “Jesus Always BringzIt” Antoinette Brown, co-director Kimberly Taylor, Jerome Brown, volunteers, the angelic praise team and all the inspiring cast members of the absolutely phenomenal stage play “Even Strong Men Struggle.”
When we have a friendship with Jesus, our lives take on a completely new quality and nature. A successful Christian life does not involve a struggle for victory, but rather a claiming of the victory that is ours through Jesus Christ. No matter what our struggles, our victory has been secured by Jesus and all we have to do is claim it and accept it through faith. Even the strongest of men and Christians have struggles in life but our struggles only come to make us stronger, and no human friend can ever totally transform our lives from the inside out like Jesus Christ does, because greater is He that is within us than he that is in the world.
Our fervent petition is that our loving triune God will continue to breath afresh His spirit like flames of fire into your productions to bear much fruit as God uses your ministry of witnessing.
“I can do everything through Christ who gives me strength. “Philippians 4:13
Shouts of delightful love and birthday well-wishes to a woman of Godly strength who keeps His commandments and obeys her Savior’s voice and directives to seek eternal gain. Rosie Edwards Wiley. Rosie is a shining diamond and vessel of honor at the Blue Run Baptist Church, and Pastor Lester Miller is God’s ordained and sanctified messenger of the Gospel news.
Rosie joyfully uses her natural talents and abilities and her ministry gifts that God has interwoven into her life to build up the body of Christ. God has given Rosie a spirit of love that shines from her heart. She is awesome in the way she focuses on living with goodness and joy, in the way she keeps her faith strong and in her dedication to follow the precepts and examples of Jesus. Truly it is when you live in the presence of the Lord that you reflect something of his radiant personality, and then you bless everyone you come in contact with as Rosie does.
Our sincere prayer is that as you celebrate your special vear that God’s blessings will flow upon you from heaven above and that He will surround you with His tender loving care.
“You will praise the name of the Lord your God, who has worked wonders for vou.” Joel 2:26
