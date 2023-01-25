Shouts of admiral love, blessings and gratitude to God’s consecrated and compassionate angels-Pastor Charles Jones, first Lady Dianne Jones and all the infused with Godly inspiration members of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church 20/20 Vision Community Development Corporation who hosted the outstanding luncheon for our local military, veterans and first responders.
High notes of love and gratitude also to El Toro Mexican Restaurant for the superb meal, the Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration Committee of Brazoria County, Bethel’s Helping Hands, and all volunteers, hosts and hostesses for assisting in the recognition of such well deserving citizens who provide us with so many of our day-to-day essentials. Our military and first responders are our unsung heroes and heroes. They are underestimated, underappreciated and so often overlooked and overdue for the kind of recognition they deserve as our “superheroes.” Feeling appreciated is one of the most important needs that people have and we congratulate the electrifying chaplain of the Clute Police Department-Pastor Charles Jones, First Lady Dianne Jones and the Hope Family for the abundance of treasured gifts and your outpouring of love and generosity.
Our prayer is that God will continue to rain down His grace and mercy upon each of you and grant you an abundance of blessings.
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” Isaiah 41:10
n n n
Shouts of eternal love and birthday well wishes to a Dow Chemical retiree, and a Godly vessel who walks with honor, character and integrity, whose smile projects love from the heart--Pendleton Johnson.
Pendleton is a faithful member of the Zion Temple AME Church and Pastor Mark Jackson is the anointed messenger of the cross. Pen’s smile projects from his heart and his charm, his strength, his warm embrace and his care and compassion toward others is his magic wand. These positive energy traits are certainty His gateway to eternal happiness and success because positive energy is like waves on the lake. As we drop our stones into the water, they multiply and recreate an infinite amount of positive energy coming back to us at a fast pace. God certainly created vou in a unique and special way, and that is why you are so very special to us.
Our petition to God is that His promises will spar higher in your life than you could ever imagine, go deeper than you could ever hope, and last longer than you could ever imagine.
“The Lord makes firm the steps of the one who delights in Him.” Psalm 37:23
n n n
Shouts of abounding love and celebratory birthday blessings to a man of God who expands and radiates God’s love wherever he goes--Larry Punch.
Larry is a profound member of the Word of Life Outreach Ministry Church under the divine leadership of Pastor Samuel Nelson. Larry exemplifies the characteristic traits of kindness, compassion, love, a sense of humor and he always stands ready to extend a hand of warmth and friendliness to strangers or the less fortunate. Larry believes in the power of prayer and achieves closeness with God to receive His spiritual strength and blessings. The highlight of his time is allotted to his family, friends, his church, community and especially to his adorable grandchildren.
Our fervent prayer is that you will continue to offer kindness, joy, a great sense of humor and assistance to humankind because surely, your life is a symbol of God’s love in action.
“Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, so that you will abound in hope by the power of the Holy Ghost.” Romans 15:13
n n n
Shouts of overflowing love, and baskets of roses and birthday blessings to a 1966 graduate of George Washington Carver High School, a remarkable psalmist and a great woman of faith and perseverance -Margaret Simmons.
Margaret is a vessel of praise at the First Union Baptist Church and Pastor David Everson is God’s anointed Gospel messenger. God has made a great investment in your life. First He created you, second He shaped and surrounded you with so many spiritual gifts, and third He instilled within you a personality that radiates His love. You are absolutely amazing and such a spirit filled woman of God. You always make sure those around you are smiling and enjoying life.
Our prayer is that you will continue to count your blessings and give God praise for the great and wonderful things He has done, for what He is doing right now, and for the great things He has in store for you in the future.
“But I will sing of your strength, in the morning I will sing of your love; for you are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.” Psalm 59:16
