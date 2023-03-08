Shouts of heartfelt love and bundles of birthday blessings to one of Brazoria County’s most prolific court administrators, an anointed psalmist and a noble woman of intense love for God on her 50th birthday, Angela Hayes.
We take this special moment to let you know how much you are appreciated and loved beyond measure. You are a true angel and we are more grateful to you than words can express. Few individuals possess the considerate, unselfish, loving heart that you have, and even fewer are willing to give so much of themselves. You are certainly God’s created beauty and the focus of His affection and delight. We express our gratitude to you for your kindness and for being the wonderful, amazing person that you are.
Our fervent request to God is that He will continue to bless the works of your hands, the ideas of your mind, the strength of your body and the passion of your heart.
“The Lord will hold you in His hand for all to see, A splendid crown in the hand of God.” Isaiah 62:3
Shouts of sincere love and congratulatory blessings to one of God’s most electrifying and Holy Ghost-filled Shepherds, Pastor Corey Thomas. Pastor Thomas celebrated his first Appreciation Services as the divine messenger of salvation at the New Bethel Baptist Church.
Pastor Thomas is a triple “A” man of God — one who is anointed, appointed and approved by God to proclaim the Gospel message of salvation, sanctification and sacrificial love to all humankind. God made you and ordained vou with a purpose and placed you upon this earth for such a time as this.
High notes of love and appreciation also to the guest speaker for this spirit-filled occasion who presented the congregants with a dynamic message, Pastor Ronnie Thomas.
Our earnest prayer is that you will continue to rest in the knowledge that you are deeply loved, abundantly cared for and profoundly called by God to do His work.
“And I am certain that God, who began the good work in you, will continue His work until it is finally finished until the day of Jesus Christ.” Philippians 1:6
Shouts of everlasting love, birthday blessings and prayers of healing to a Dow Chemical Co. retiree, an awesome octogenarian, psalmist and Christian soldier, Deacon Calvin Smith.
Deacon Smith is passionate about his love for God and his love for his family. The love that he has is the oil that causes his family life to run smoothly, the cement that binds his family closer together and the music that brings harmony to his family. Life is short and we must never take a day for granted, because everything can change in a twinkling of an eye. We must be ever so grateful for all that God has granted us to have and all that we are.
Deacon Smith expresses his appreciation to God through his melodious singing, and his favorite song is, “I Have a Father Who Can.” Our prayer is that God’s affection for you will continue to heal you and release special favor upon your life.
“O God, you have taught me from my youth; and to this day I declare your wondrous works. Now also when I am old and gray headed, O God, do not forsake me, until I declare your strength to this generations, your power to everyone who is to come.” Psalm 71:17-18
Shouts of overflowing love and birthday well-wishes to a distinguished lady of power, praise and purpose, and one of God’s greatest cheerleaders of the Christian faith, Artis Faye Bess.
Your graciousness and boldness is what makes you so sweet. It is not how old you are, how young you are but it is what comes from the heart, and you are a woman of grace and worthy of praise. You are graceful in your giving and in your living and your heart overflows with compassion. Artis is one who speaks courage, patience, trust, faithfulness and love into the lives of others. God has granted you an extraordinary calling to let the world know of His goodness and His mercy.
You never cease to praise God in all that you do and to let the masses know that God is alive and well within vou, Our earnest request to God is that, just as you have blessed others, blessings will come back to you on unexpected days and bless you in so many unexpected ways.
“Let all that I am praise the Lord; may I never forget the good things He does for me.” Psalm 103:2
Shouts of eternal love and birthday well-wishes to a trio of Christian vessels who were created by God to be channels of His blessings, Eugene Griggs Jr., Eli Lovelace and Veronica Forney.
Certainly, God specifically designed each of you in His own image and placed an abundance of talents within each of you to be used to give Him glory. Each waking hour you have utilized your talents to uplift humankind and have stretched out on your faith to be channels through which the anointing flows. God loves each of you with an eternal love, and He is faithful, wise and true. He is a miracle-working, soul-saving, life-transforming God and He cares about each of you.
Our petition to God is that He will forever raise you up on eagle’s wings and hold each of you in the palm of His hands.
“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trust in Him, and He helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise Him.” Psalm 28:7
Shirley Farrington
Happy belated birthday to my cousin Ms. Virgie Barrett Fombay. Virgie is a member of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, where the Rev. Arthur Ferguson is pastor. She also is the proud mother, grandmother, cousin and friend to many. We love you.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out to the past employees of Wells Fargo Bank of West Columbia. I miss your greetings, smiles and kindness. There is always someone to care. Angleton and Lake Jackson branches are great. Be blessed.
