Shouts of overflowing love, appreciation and honor to a Dow Chemical Co. retiree, a distinguished 25-year veteran of the Brazosport College Board of Regents, the valedictorian of Lanier Class of 1965, youth advocate and a highly favored woman of God — Carolyn Johnson. Carolyn is a graceful and gentle-hearted parishioner at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church, and Pastor Charles Roberson is God’s mighty proclaimer of the Gospel message.
We should never hesitate to express sincere appreciation to those among us who have sacrificed their time, talents and treasures to delight the hearts of others. Love, loyalty and generosity of spirit are beautiful gifts that Carolyn gives to us each day. Carolyn is a “giver” who continually offers generously of her best for the enrichment and benefit of humankind. She is like a sweet gardenia bush perfuming the air without expecting anything in return and always asking what she can contribute to life through her love and ministry. You were given the awesome opportunity to serve in your own unique ways bearing fruit that have changed the world for so many.
Our earnest prayer is that as you continue to press toward the mark of the prize of high calling that God will grant you many more fruitful and fulfilling days.
“But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, long-suffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, and temperance.” Galatians 5:22-23
Shouts of infinite love, gratitude and appreciation to two outstanding citizens who were presented by the West Columbia Chamber of Commerce with the highly acclaimed Legacy Award, Don Bogy and Sylvia Gibson.
Don served faithfully for over 20 years as a volunteer firefighter, Lions Club Member, Rotary and Little League participant and the former president of the chamber of commerce. Sylvia is an honored member of the Sweeny District Willing Workers, Lions Club member, member of George Washington Carver Alumni Association and the prominent proprietor of Flowers by Mary Lee.
Their love for their families, churches and communities have time and time again shown us that Christian love shows kindness that never forgets that politeness, tact and friendliness are excellent virtues. The underlying strength that Don and Sylvia reveal is their gracious love that has brought hope, happiness and healing into the lives of others. Know that God’s love for each of you is infinite and unshakable and when you knock, He will open doors for you. Our prayer is that you will continue to experience the joy of communing with God as He warms your hearts with His faithful messages of love.
“And let us not grow weary in doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not get tired.” Galatians 6-9
Shouts of loving thoughts and birthday blessings to a devoted member of the Women Empowerment Training Institute, Brazoria-Matagorda Cancer Relief Assistance Program, member of Sweeny District Willing Workers and a woman of enormous serenity of faith, Johnnie Roberson Bell. Johnnie is a bedrock of devotion at the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, and Pastor Louis Dixon is God’s anointed shepherd of the house.
Johnnie is a beautiful woman of God with two items in her closet — strength and honor. These are her basic wardrobe pieces, her essentials. Johnnie may accessorize herself with other unique and gorgeous attire, but she is never without strength and honor. They originate with God because Johnnie knows and shows us in her benevolent thoughts and actions that we will always be dressed appropriately when we place God first in our lives.
Our earnest prayer is that God will continue to pour His blessings of good health and happiness your way as you shower the masses with your compassionate and charitable spirit.
“Strength and honor are her clothing; she shall rejoice in time to come.” Proverbs 31:25
Shouts of majestic love and congratulatory blessings to Pastor Mark Jackson, First Lady Teralyn Jackson and the esteemed president of the Zion Temple AME Church lay organization, Joann Scott, Jeffery Roberts, Joel Scott and the inspiring members of the Zion Temple AME Church Family along with other honored guest who hosted their 38th annual Lay Day celebration.
The selected theme, from Romans 9:14-18, “Lord Have Mercy On Me,” was beautifully highlighted by the Rev. Ralph Martin. We should never forget the mercy that God has shown to us. We should stand in His glory daily and rejoice in His goodness. We should have an attitude of gratitude for God and spread it out into acts of unselfish love for others. God’s “Mercy” is so rich that He does not issue us the condemnation we deserve, and His “Grace” is so plenteous that He allows us to receive unmerited favor and when He gives us both mercy and grace, we are certainly “blessed” beyond measure.
Our earnest prayer is that your love will continue to glow brighter to be a reflection of God’s holy and divine love in the world.
“I will have mercy on whom I will have mercy, and I will have compassion on whom I will have compassion.” Romans 9:15
