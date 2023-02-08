Shouts of overflowing love, bouquets of roses and birthday blessings to a retired cosmetologist, matriarch of the Mim’s Community Center, the Mim’s Community Juneteenth Committee, and the Mim’s Cemetery Association and a victorious and virtuous woman of faith on her 102nd birthday- Mother Carrie Thomas.
Mother Thomas is a lifelong member and matriarch of the Zion Temple AME Church and Pastor Mark Jackson is God’s ambassador who has been entrusted with taking the Good News to the world. We wish you God’s blessings on your mountain top day, for you have done more than what most people could ever dream, and you are such an inspiration to your family, church and community. With over a century worth of wisdom and being a member of the Hall of Faith you deserve a Medal of Courage, a Purple Heart, a street named after you, a parade in your honor, an Oscar award and the Presidential Medal of Honor. We praise God for His faithfulness in your life, and we envision that your 102nd year will be a happy and healthy one.
Our prayer is that God will continue to smile upon you and give you the strength and wisdom to enjoy all of life’s special moments.
“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6
n n n
Shouts of infinite love and showers of divine birthday well wishes to a gallant, glowing and glorious vessel of honor — Apostle Kelvin Hall.
Your special day is a grand opportunity to express our love to one of God’s greatest giants in the ministry. We applaud you for your work as an apostle and your community here in Mim’s sees you not only as a spiritual leader, but above all as a moral and upright teacher of the word of God. You are one of God’s chosen vessels of honor who rightly divides the word of truth. In your community, state and across the globe you have proven to be such an influential, dedicated and selfless servant of God. You have gone out of your wav to ensure that God’s people be spiritually nourished.
Our petition to God is that you will continually be blessed beyond measure as you radiate the beauty of the lord our God.
“Mine eyes shall be upon the faithful of the land, that they may dwell with me: he that walketh in a perfect way, he shall serve me.” Psalm 101:6
n n n
Shouts of admiral love, admiration and gratitude to a spirited group of Christian leaders full of helping, healing, harmonizing and hopeful actions and words, who makes our communities, churches and our continent a better place, one “Act” and one “Word” at a time; the president of the Martin Luther King, Jr., Celebration Committee of Brazoria County--Dorothy Thomas and all the awesome members, coordinators, and volunteers. High notes of love and appreciation also to — Guest Clinician Dr. Anthony McBeth, Pastor Joseph Mayes, Professor Kimberly McLeod, and Grand Parade and Festival Coordinators- Will Brooks, Winston Rossow and Carolyn Edwards.
You have time and time again made it a point to do one simple gesture every day that shows Brazoria County and other Counties that you truly and genuinely love humankind and know that without a shadow of a doubt that each of you have made grave differences in our lives and are definitely “Creating the Change!” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., said it best-”We can all be the change we want to see in the world.” Certainly, all of us have been given the opportunity to serve in our own unique ways--ways that will change the world.
Our prayer is that Almighty God will continue to keep your mind, body and spirit in tune with His will so that we alt will create the change and will forever be vessels of His good works.
“Remember not the former things, nor consider the things of old. Behold, I am doing a new thing; now it springs forth, do you not perceive it? I will make a way in the wilderness and rivers in the desert.” Isaiah 43:18-19
n n n
Shouts of eternal love, appreciation and birthday blessings to a member of the Mim’s Community Center, a retired longshoreman and a man of gentle spirit and polished faith on his 91st birthday-Napoleon Johnson.
Napoleon is the immaculate caretaker of the Mim’s Cemetery, the Mim’s Community Center and the Zion Temple AME Church. Napoleon is also the Patriarch of the Zion Temple AME Church where he serves with conviction as a member of the trustee board under the inspiring leadership of Pastor Mark Jackson. There are people in our lives who motivate and encourage us at moments when we need it most, and you are one of those special angels. You have always possessed a spirit of concern and courteous care and brought joy where there was sadness and joyless moments.
Our prayer is that you will continue to feast on God’s word day by day, trust in His love and trust that He will satisfy your every need.
“The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.” Psalm 37:23
n n n
Shirley Farrington
Shout Out love for the Class of 1959. T-shirts were given and lunch was paid for by family members. It’s about sharing and caring. We are blessed and grateful. There is always someone who cares.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.