Shouts of infinite love and birthday blessings to a saved and sanctified woman of grace with unshaken and unwavering faith in God on her birthday, Mother Costello Bonner.
Without love, our hearts would be so lonely and sad, and our lives would be unfulfilling because love is the most important of all the many spiritual blessings we have received. All of God’s blessings are wrapped up in His love for us, and Mother Bonner’s love for God and for all humankind is wrapped up in one beautiful bow of wisdom and honor.
Mother Bonner has mentored countless students in her Sunday School class and has stood as a shining example of Christ’s love in action. The joy of the Lord is Mother Bonner’s strength, and she shares that joy by reaching out to others with an overwhelming desire and determination to serve God in everything that she does. Our sincere prayer is that the power of the Holy Spirit will continue to let your life be a display of God’s awesome love in our lives.
“I am like an olive tree, thriving in the house of God. I will always trust in God’s unfailing love.” Psalm 52:8
Shouts of heartwarming love and congratulatory blessings to the anointed Bishop Fred Jones and Lady Elect Sarah Jones on their 49th wedding anniversary.
God’s presence is certainly real in your lives and in your marriage because He has blessed you with a joy and a love that goes beyond words. Your love is impossible to convey with words and cannot be grasped with language, and it goes beyond the thinking capacity of our finite minds. The love that you have for one another can be described as the greatest thing in the world. Christians who are mature in their faith are also those who give the most love to others. God certainly lives and loves in and through the both of you, for you possess hearts of integrity that have positioned yourselves in the center of God’s love.
Our fervent request is that God will continue to crown you with the Holy Spirit’s anointing from on high as you know that God has handpicked the two of you to bless and to be a blessing to our world.
“How beautiful you are, my love, how beautiful!” Song Of Solomon 4:1
Shouts of radiant love and congratulations to an incredible couple whose hearts are filled with strength, compassion and Godly love on their 43rd wedding anniversary, Herman Edison and Loretha Marshall Edison. The adorable team are faithful members of the Greater Mount Zion and Berean Baptist Church, in which Pastor Roland K. Hendricks and Pastor Brinkley are God’s chosen vessels of the Gospel story.
There are many influences in our families, neighborhoods and in our churches that we see every day, but none can compare them to the impact that Herman and Loretha have on our lives. Their love for one another and for their fellow citizens overflows into their surroundings and is powered and propelled by the Holy Spirit. Every positive thought, every good deed that they do is under His divine incentive. When people in need call out to either one of them for support and assistance, the spirit moves in them with compassion.
God has granted Herman and Loretha with a Godly relationship to submit to one another’s desires and preferences, which makes them so awesome to others. Our petition to God is that He will continue to grant you His grace to love each other with a love that will stand the test of eternity.
“Then the Lord God said, it is not good for the man to be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him.” Genesis 2:18
Shouts of heartfelt love and birthday blessings to two valiant and heroic Vietnam veterans, JD Green and Jessie R. Bess, and two wonderful vessels of honor, Charlie Stein Caldwell and Frances Williams.
As we grow in grace and our love for Christ increases, our good works also increases and reaches out to places of ministry. Each one of your lives conveys that the Christian faith is expressed in service. As your knowledge of Christ increases and your love for Him deepens, you are more and more aware of the greatness and wonder of the life which God has called each of you into. Each of your lives are built upon a spiritual foundation, and this foundation is much more than intellectual approval, but on accepting the living Christ in your hearts and allowing Him to express Himself through your many wonderful deeds.
Our prayer is that you will forever give God the glory in your lives and dwell in His presence throughout eternal ages.
“Live a life of love, just as Christ loved us and gave Himself up for us as a fragrant offering and sacrifice to God.” Ephesians 5:2
