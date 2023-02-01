Shouts of eternal love and birthday blessings to a distinguished lady of Godly wisdom and faith who is a precious and priceless gem on her 92nd birthday, Mother Edith Young Grovey. Mother Grovey is filled with wisdom and the sweet fragrance of encouragement at the New Bethel Baptist Church, and Pastor Corey Thomas is the dynamic proclaimer of the Gospel story.
Mother Grovey has inspired us through our various passages of life and is one of the wisest and most inspirational Christians we know; our admiration for her has no bounds. You are not only strong and wise, full of encouragement, but you are such a gentle woman in every way. When you were born 92 years ago, the world became a beautiful and better place, so continue to live life like a queen, continue to bring out the best in others, and the best in life will return to you.
Our earnest prayer is that the glory of the Lord our God will continue to rise upon you and grant you divine healing, wholeness and newness of life.
“She opens her mouth with wisdom; and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue.” Proverbs 31:26
n n n
Shouts of joyful love and birthday well-wishes to Mother Audrey Johnson Wright on her 93rd birthday. Mother Wright is a foundational and fervent member of the Zion Temple AME Church, and the Rev. Mark Jackson is the anointed angel of the house.
Life holds so many simple blessings and each day brings its own individual splendor.
Your age is merely the number of years the world has been enjoying you, so count each day of your life as a blessing and make each day of your life count. We know that living your life with Jesus makes your journey easier and gives you hope, so we employ you to feast on His word, praise Him for His presence and power in your life for these 93 years.
Our petition is that you will continue to be led and fed by the nurturing and shaping of God’s word and God’s Holy Spirit in your life.
“For through wisdom your days will be many, and years will be added to your life.” Proverbs 9:11
n n n
Shouts of majestic love and congratulatory blessings to a gracious, graceful, generous and godly couple on their 40th wedding anniversary, Minister Anthony Hall and First Lady Latille Hall. The two are joined together not only in holy matrimony but also share their hearts in ministry at the Trinity Worship and Outreach Ministry Church.
The kingdom of God is certainly in them and in their marriage, and they leave a little bit of heaven wherever they go. Your kindness, care and understanding have helped to mentor so many of our youth and others to no end on their spiritual journey, and has certainly helped us to reach our fullest potentials.
Our earnest prayer is that you will continue to permit God to be your compass and companion, guiding you each day to be the best that you can be.
“Then the Lord God said, it is not good that the man should be alone; I will make him a helper fit for him.” Genesis 2:18
n n n
Shouts of everlasting love and birthday blessings to an awesome trio of mentors, vibrant women of faith and God’s special angels, Zerelda Johnson, Tenesha Britton and Shereva Fitts. The awesome trio are channels of praise and power at the Zion Temple AME Church, and Pastor Mark Jackson is the might heralder of the Gospel.
God is at work in each of your lives and has a particular purpose for each of you. He has selected you to serve Him by being the loving individuals that you are to those around you. He has designed you for the ministries in all the roles you fill in your lives. By God’s grace you are His children and your Heavenly Father lives in each of you and you are reflections of His love.
Our prayer to God is that each of you will continue to have behind you all your memories, before you all your dreams, around you all who love you and within you all you need.
“He holds success in store for the upright, He is a shield to those who walk blameless, for He guards the course of the just, and protects the way of His faithful ones.” Proverbs 2:7-8
n n n
Shouts of love and birthday blessings to a retired postmaster general, and one who genuinely and personally knows God and extends God’s love wherever she journeys in life, Rene Mack. Rene is a flourishing and fruitful psalmist and congregant at the First Missionary Baptist Church, and the Rev. G.R. Holland is the divine shepherd of the house.
Rene offers kind words, thoughts and prayers to those around her and gives her all in everything she does. She always extends a helping hand to others, and God’s love flows freely through her as she brings joy to others. Some of God’s greatest blessings are coming your way because you trust in Him. Keep being faithful and keep looking to God, He prepares every gift with perfect wisdom in His perfect timing.
Our request to God is that He will continue to overwhelm your life with His all-consuming love, mercy and peace.
“I give thanks that I was marvelously st apart. Your works are wonderful-! know that very well.” Psalm 139:14
n n n
Shirley Farrington
Shout out love and caring to the Class of 1959. Together we stand. We enjoyed lunch at China Star Lake Jackson with family and friends. No greater love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.