Shouts of heartfelt love, appreciation and birthday blessings to a Dow Chemical Co. employee, a dedicated and anointed minister of music and sweet psalmist who acknowledges God’s excellent work not just in private prayers of thanks but in public expressions of his powerful praise and gratitude — Jessie C. Alexander. Jessie is the prolific minister of music who declares God’s words as good and holy “In Season and out of Season,” at the New Bethel Baptist Church, and Pastor Corey Thomas is God’s mighty exalter of the Gospel message.
The heart of J.C.’s melodious voice and musical talents resounds over four decades of his deep and abiding trust in an awesome God. When we praise God out loud, in front of others, telling what He is and what He has done in our lives, others are comforted, challenged and encouraged. It is a tremendous blessing and comfort to experience the Lord’s goodness and love which has stood the test of time, and certainly J.C. — as he is so affectionately referred — has filled his lips with God’s praise, declaring His great faithfulness all day long.
Our earnest prayer is that God will continue to use your ministry of music, your anointed fingers and your triumphant voice to inspire and bring the light of inspiration and aspiration into the hearts of all humankind.
“Praise Him with the timbrel and dance: praise Him with stringed instruments and organs.” Psalm 150:4
Shouts of eternal love, boundless thanks and birthday blessings to a renowned psalmist and minister of music who with his whole heart expresses gratitude to God for His protection, providing mercy and sustaining grace in his life, Jerald Sidney. The powerful and prolific jubilee songs, hymns, spirituals, chants, call and response songs, and Gospel songs are all accompanied by echoes of Jerald’s embracing and impactful music at the Greater Mt. Zion Church. Jerald serves triumphantly as minister of music and Pastor Roland Hendricks is God’s entrusted vessel of good tidings.
Jerald captures the beauty and diversity of Christian music through a heart powered and propelled by God’s Holy Spirit. We never know to what extent God will use us, and when we make room for God, He will certainly make room for us. Jerald uses his gifts and talents of love locally, in nearby areas and even to far-away areas. When we are faithful to serve where God leads us, as Jerald does, God will open unimaginable doors of opportunity for us to minister.
Our prayer is that the spirit of the Sovereign God will continue to melt, mold and shelter you with His divine grace and mercy as you evangelize the world through your musical and vocal talents.
“Let everything that hath breath praise the LORD. Praise ye the LORD. Psalm 150:6
Shouts of heart-warming love and birthday blessings to a very gentle and kind caregiver and an expressive prayer warrior who communes with God through meditation and prayer and finds encouragement, peace and assurance in her daily walk with Him, Eva Young Thompson.
Every gentle touch, every kind thought, every warm and inviting smile and every little act that you do for others matters, and you may never know just how much. The encouraging cards you send and the fervent prayers you utter on behalf of others is like premium gasoline in our lives, which helps to take the knicks out of living. You certainly have the gift of making our lives count in little, wonderful ways.
Our petition to God is that He will continue to renew, restore and nurture the angel in you as you continue to uplift the masses with your prayers and gentle touch.
“You have been my hope, Sovereign Lord, my confidence since my youth. my mouth is filled with your praise, declaring your splendor all day long.” Psalm 71:5,8
Shouts of loving thoughts and congratulatory blessings to a devoted and loving couple who reverently and fervently love God with all of their heart, soul, strength and mind, Deacon Jacob and Dana Tolbert. on their 33rd wedding anniversary. The dynamic duo serves as powerful prayer, praise and worship psalmists at the New Bethel Baptist Churchs and Pastor Corey Thomas is the anointed carrier of the cargo of Calvary.
You will never find yourself poor in life when you have a loving, happy and serene marriage. You possess a precious gift that cannot be bought, nor traded for gold. There is no vocabulary for love within a family. Love that reaches within the light of which all else is seen, the love in which all other love finds speech. Being a part of such an unconditional love means you are a part of something very wonderful. It symbolizes a bond and a commitment that you will love and be loved the rest of your lives.
Our earnest prayer is that your marriage will eternally stand as the Gospel of Marriages, and that you will continue to build each other up, cherish each other and nourish each other throughout endless ages.
“Nevertheless let every one of you in particular so love his wife as himself: and the wife see that she reverence her husband.” Ephesians 5:33
