Shouts of expansive love and birthday blessings to a retired educator of Sweeny ISD, mentor, motivator, member of the Brazoria County Retired Teachers Organization and the dedicated and delightful director of the Brazoria Heritage African American Museum, Berniece Smith.
When angels such as Berniece visit us, we never hear the rustle of wings or feel the feathery touch of the breast of a dove; but we know their presence by the love they create in our hearts. We pause during your monumental birthday to announce your angelic presence in our lives. God is the power of Berniece’s strength, the power in what she does, the knowledge in what she says, the hope in her eyes, the peace in her heart and the core of her faith. Berniece’s life has always been about others — family, friends, faith, community, country, caring and commitment.
Our request before God is that He will continue to grant His angels precedence to watch over you and to keep you from all hurt, harm and danger, and bless your life with happiness and all the grand things of this world.
“For you bless the righteous, O Lord; you cover them with favor as with a shield.” Psalm 5:12
n n n
Shouts of absolute love and birthday well-wishes to an exquisite quilt designer, very humble, powerful, loving and compassionate child of God — Georgie Petteway. Georgie is a committed and crowned member of the Bethlehem Christian Church, and Pastor K.W. Bree is God’s chosen vessel of salvation.
Georgie is a woman of faith with very few words, but her cup overflows with action and we know that the serene, silent beauty of a holy life is the most powerful influence in the world, next to the might of the spirit of God. We do not always know whose lives we have touched or made better for our having cared, because sometimes actions can have unforeseen results. What is important is that you care and you act. Georgie is certainly one of a kind; slow to speak, quick to listen and wise in all her ways. Thank you for always sharing a comforting thought, a gentle smile and a friendly hello. No matter the hour or the need, you always go the extra mile.
Our petition to God is that He will continue to grace you with all His glory for the great servant of God that you are.
“You shall be a crown of beauty in the hand of the Lord, and a royal diadem in the hand of your God. For the Lord delights in you.” Isaiah 62:3-4
n n n
Shouts of all-embracing love and birthday blessings to a distinguished and divinely inspired couple, Pastor Samuel Nelson and Minister Annie Nelson. The dynamic team ministers faithfully and fearlessly hand and hand at the Word of Life Ministry Church.
Your birthdays mark the arrivals of two magnificent leaders and spiritual guides. You have taken so many under your wings and showed them all the beautiful things life had in store for them and guided them with inspirational lessons to help them reach their fullest potentials. So often in our lives we find that we have no idea who is observing our lifestyle or what impact our preaching and teaching have on others. We take this moment on your birthday to say that the examples each of you have set to those around you have always glorified God in a mighty way and have brought honor to His name.
Life is not always about who we “Impress” but it is all about who we “Impact.” Our earnest request before God is that He will continue to increase your wisdom and knowledge and that He will grant you courage, health and strength to deliver His word to His people.
“But we ask you, brothers, to acknowledge, those who work diligently among you, who preside over you in the Lord.” 1st Thessalonians 5:12
n n n
Shouts of heavenly love and precious memories to John H. Johnson, Minnie Chambers, Donna Ellis, Charlie Caldwell, Meiba Hosey, Barbara Woodard, Jessie Helm, Clara Bowers and all the charming and celebrated members of the George Washington Carver Class of 1966 who held their 56th annual Christmas luncheon.
Those whose absence was felt include the Rev. Jeremiah Woodard, the Rev. Arthur Jeffery, Milton Cockrell, J.D. Green, George Higgins, Johnny Wright, Jessie R. Bess, Shirley Davis, Mary Goode, Patricia Hanks, Annie Mack, Margaret Simmons, Ellegra Hardware, Francis Williams, Sarah Woodard and Willie Fletcher.
Special guests included Garfield Tolbert, visiting from Germany, a member of Carver class of 1965. Honorary members attending included Linda Johnson, Jean A. Higgins, Lawrence Tolbert and Clara Johnson.
Thank each of you for your spirit of giving and blessing our senior citizens, the sick and shut-in and the students and families of Sweeny ISD. We appreciate you for just being you and for having such a generous and benevolent spirit. Sometimes God positions us for favor and requires us to serve others. Serving others helps us in the process and helps us to realize that this life is not about us, but about serving and helping others.
Our sincere prayer is that God will continue to bless the harmonious and hallowed tie that binds each of your hearts together as a class and as a Christian family.
“Trust in the Lord and do good; dwell in the land, and feed on His faithfulness. Delight yourself also in the Lord, and He shall give you the desires of your heart.” Proverbs 37:3-4
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.