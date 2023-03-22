Shouts of infinite love and birthday blessings to a totally awesome retired nurse, a prominent member of the Southwestern Trail Riders and a woman of Godly statue on her 80th birthday, Alma Hobbs Spears. Alma wears many beautiful hats of responsibility in her church, where she is a lifelong member of the Israel Chapel AME Church and the Rev. Joseph Garnett is God’s messenger of salvation.
We want to inform you that every day God thinks of you, every hour God looks after you, every minute God cares for you, and every second He loves you. Thank you for your tender, healing hands and your dedicated services to all of our families and communities.
Alma’s life story of dedication is that faithful servants never retire; they may retire from their career, but they never retire from serving God. Alma also demonstrates to us that there is a big difference in “Knowing God” and “Knowing about God.” When you truly know God, as Alma does, you will have energy to serve Him, boldness to share Him and great contentment in Him. Our earnest prayer is that you will continue to trust God from the bottom of your heart and listen for God’s voice in everything you do and in everywhere you go.
“Then I heard the voice of the Lord saying, whom shall I send, and who will go for us? Then I said, here am I. Send me!” Isaiah 6:8
Shouts of heartwarming love and birthday well wishes to a highly esteemed octogenarian, a virtuous woman of courage, strength and grace, Mother Eliza Lewis Smith. Mother Smith is a precious treasure at the Burrell Chapel Baptist Church, and Pastor Lynn Phelps is God’s ambassador of the Good News.
We thank God for giving you to us as such a precious gift. You have always had a sympathetic ear and listened to our problems and have provided us with the necessary ingredients to spread our wings and fly. As we celebrate your birthday, we pray for God’s continued blessings upon you, and that He will flood you with good health and happiness in the years to come.
“I have been young, and now am old; yet have I not seen the righteous forsaken, nor his seed begging bread. He is ever merciful, and lendeth; and his seed is blessed.” Psalm 37:25-26
Shouts of radiant love, birthday well-wishes and prayers of continued healing to a very humorous and honorable man of faith on his 90th birthday, Joseph Moore Sr. Joseph possesses an overwhelming lubricating flow of laughter and love for God and others. Joseph is a fervent member of the Zion Temple AME Church, and Pastor Mark Jackson is the mighty heralder of the Gospel story.
You have now reached a great milestone in your life. Your birthday is a new year and is like a blank book, and we know with your sense of humor and dedication that you will write a colorful story. When we keep the faith and do not waver, we maintain our trust in God, thereby possessing the ability to allow God to do great things in our lives. God has done and is still doing miraculous healing in our lives, and Joseph is a living testimony of God’s goodness in his life.
Our request to God is that He will continue to provide you with His healing touch and grant you many more prosperous days.
“He performs wonders that cannot be fathomed, miracles that cannot be counted.” Job 5:9
Shouts of loving thoughts and birthday blessings to a wonderful and warm-hearted pair of twins who are mighty warriors in the army of the Lord, Phillip Tolbert and Phyllis Tolbert Simmons.
We celebrate you on your special day and want you to know that your presence is like a beautiful twinkling star shining more brightly as the years go by. Your inner beauty is everything and everywhere because it reveals your true character. Both of you are like stained-glass windows. You sparkle and shine when the sun is out and when days are dark and dismal your true beauty is revealed by the light of God within you.
The word of God is alive and powerful in your lives and will always be there to comfort you, heal you and feed your soul. Our prayer is that you will continue to daily feast and taste the goodness of God’s grace and mercy in your lives as you move from faith to faith.
“The Lord knoweth the days of the upright: and their inheritance shall be forever.” Psalm 37:18
Shouts of heartfelt love and birthday well-wishes to a woman of noble character whose light of love beams from the inside out on her 88th birthday, Josephine Johnson. Josephine is an inspiring parishioner at the Zion Temple AME Church, and Pastor Mark Jackson is God’s anointed shepherd of deliverance.
The real ornament of a woman is her character and purity, and Josephine is a servant of God who seeks His will, transforms the atmosphere and is more precious than diamonds because she is a woman of fervent prayer. She goes about her daily task with thankfulness, integrity and gracefulness, and God sees you and He is pleased.
Our fervent prayer is that Almighty God will continue to be your shield of protection and your strong tower to lead and guide you along the pathway of life.
“From the fullness of His grace we have all received one blessing after another.” St. John 1:16
