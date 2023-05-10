Shouts of eternal love, honor and congratulatory blessings to three phenomenal, polished and positively priceless inductees of the Sweeny ISD “Wall Of Honor” and their families, alumni Everett (Ebbie) Brown Neptune (deceased), educator Margaret Robbins Gee (deceased) and alumni Connie Cummings McAda.
Each honored recipient has shown us in their own way that selfless love is an unconditional and compassionate love which enables us to utilize our gifts and talents for the greater good. Seemingly ordinary moments when you cared enough to notice the needs of others and did what you could in your powers to assist our youth and all humankind were selfless deeds, motivated by God’s “agape” love. When we see beyond our personal space, step out of our comfort zones to serve others and give, especially when we do not have to give, we are showing love “Jesus’ Way.”
Our prayer is that God will forever smile upon the families of His chosen vessels — alumni Everett Neptune, educator Margaret Gee — and smile upon alumni Connie McAda and her family as we express gratitude to them for their selfless, sacrificial and sincere love that they have shared, and that Connie is still sharing with the world.
“He will take great delight in you; in His love He will. rejoice over you with singing.” Zephaniah 3:17
n n n
Shouts of embracing love and birthday blessings to the president of Dixon Funeral Home, Mary Kay consultant, a member of Brazoria Lions Club, Brazoria Chamber of Commerce, Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and an inspiring and dedicated servant of the most high God, Tina Dixon.
Tina is a woman of integrity who is the same person in front of an audience that she is when no one is watching, speaking and acting with the same measure of kindness, understanding and respect in private as you would in public lets the true you shine through. When you say, “Service is Just a Word,” you have certainly remained loyal to your motto. When we think of the many times your smile has brightened our day, your gentle hug has comforted us and your words of consolation have touched our hearts, we cannot but thank God for every “itty-bitty” thing about you. All of God’s blessings, both spiritual and physical, are wrapped up in His love for you, and He will never stop blessing you and whatever your hands touch will flourish.
Our petition to God is that the chief cornerstone of your faith will forever grant you his promises of prosperity as you rely on the Holy Spirit’s great power.
“Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, from whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.” James 1:17
n n n
Shouts of majestic love and birthday blessings to a Dow Chemical employee and a woman of power whose fulfillment in life comes from her relationship with God through her faith in Jesus Christ, Sandra Elaine Grice.
With God living inside of Sandra, through His Holy Spirit, she has an extra boost of holy adrenaline to share Christ with the world. Our greatness is measured by our kindness; our education and intellect by our modesty and our real caliber is measured by the consideration and tolerance we have for others. You are one of a “kind” as well as “kind” to others, and God has given you this unique gift as an investment to transport His message of salvation to the masses.
Our request to God is that He will continue to grant you countless seeds of opportunities to spring forth His word into fertile hearts to exhibit God’s love to the world. “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” Hebrews 13:5
n n n
Shouts of overwhelming love and birthday blessings to a group of beautiful Christian vessels who rely on the work of the Holy Spirit in their lives to empower them with great works, Joel Scott, Etha Harris and Jalesha Jackson. The awesome trio are congregants of the Zion Temple AME Church, and Pastor Mark Jackson is God’s triumphant messenger of salvation.
When you have given the day your best effort, accomplished the task at hand, took the opportunity to do someone a favor and said something to encourage another’s day, you show the world that a kind heart is a fountain of gladness. God’s Spirit is certainly working on the inside of each of your hearts and remember that He cares about the big things, the small things, and all things in your lives.
Our earnest prayer to God is that in His loving arms you will continue to find courage, healing, joy, spiritual rest and peace of mind and heart.
“I will tell of the kindness of the LORD, the deeds to which He is to be praised, according to all the Lord has done for us.” Isaiah 63:7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.