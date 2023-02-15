Shouts of infinite love and birthday well-wishes to a woman of pure faith, an humble heart and a compassionate and Godly spirit, Shirley Farrington.
Shirley is an angel of hospitality and a dedicated and devout member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, where Pastor Joseph Mayes is God’s mighty proclaimer of the Gospel news. The heart is rich when it is content, and it is always content when its desires are fixed on God — and nothing brings Shirley greater happiness than doing God’s will for the love of God.
You are valuable to others just because you exist. Every day we live is a priceless gift of God, loaded with possibilities to learn something new, to gain fresh insights and bless others. We applaud you for all the great things you do and say to make the lives of others complete and fulfilling.
Our fervent prayer is that the whisper of His love, the joy of His presence, and the shining of His face will continue to illuminate you with His favor.
“The mountains may shift, and the hills may be shaken, but my faithful love won’t shift from you.” Isaiah 54:10
Shouts of majestic love and bundles of red roses for a birthday full of blessings to an amazing octogenarian and a woman of great Christian character, Mother Mary Sanders.
Mother Sanders is a sincere and shining congregant at the New Jerusalem Baptist Church. When God finds a soul such as Mother Sanders that rests in Him and is not easily moved, He gives the joy of His presence. An infinite God can give all of Himself to each of His children. He does not distribute Himself that each may have a part, but to each one he gives all of Himself. Just as God has given all of Himself to Mother Sanders, she too has given her all to God and every single act of her love for God and for others bears His imprint. You are a beautiful woman of God, precious to Him in every way. Daily you seek God and you have found his precious promises to be true, they are a firm foundation in which you stand.
Our earnest prayer is that you will continue to lift your eyes to the hills and reflect upon the awesome healing and dive powers of an all-wise God.
“Honor her for all that her hands have done, and let her works bring her praise at the city gate.” Proverbs 31:31
Shouts of love and congratulatory blessings to Roosevelt Johnson Sr. and Laura Austin Johnson on their 62nd wedding anniversary.
The beautiful couple are lifelong members of the Zion Temple AME Church and Pastor Mark Jackson is the divine angel of the house. The blessings of a happy and harmonious marriage come only by walking, talking and listening to each other through the eyes and ears of faith. When we take God at His word, the growth, the blessings and the miracles of life are far greater than we could ever imagine.
Through God’s word, for 62 years you have found renewed joy, renewed hope, renewed peace, renewed contentment, renewed strength and a renewed passion for life. God’s word is a deep well and a refreshing stream and those whose marriage is planted like a tree by this “Stream of Water” shall continually be revitalized and motivated.
Our prayer is that in the days ahead you will continue to stretch out and reach forward to receive all the blessings God has in store for the both of you.
“However each one of you must love his wife as himself, and the wife must respect her husband.” Ephesians 5:33
Shouts of eternal love and precious gems of birthday well wishes to an innovative educator, a spiritual leader and a virtuous woman of faith, full of good works, Dr. Brenda Ratcliff.
Dr. Ratcliff serves in ministry at the St. Joseph Baptist Church, and Pastor E.l. Dawson is God’s anointed messenger of salvation. Just as the moon illuminates the night sky by reflecting the sun’s light, Brenda’s life lights up the darkness in our world by reflecting God’s love. She is a chariot of God’s divine energy and radiates His glorious light wherever she goes. God has blessed you with gifts to minister to our youth, to serve others and to further His kingdom and it is God’s strength and provision that has made you the solid rock that you are.
Our sincere petition to God is that He will forever provide you with the awesome comfort and love that comes just from knowing He is there with outstretched arms to embrace you.
“Because the Lord thy God shall bless thee in all thine increase, and in all the works of thine hands, therefore thy shall surely rejoice.” Deuteronomy 16:15
Shout out love and caring to Audrey and Tina Dixon you will always be remembered for your kindness and patience may god continue to bless you.
