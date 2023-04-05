Shouts of overflowing love and boundless appreciation to the highly cherished president of Sweeny District Willing Workers, Adam Troy Davidson; all of its dedicated officers and members, Raymond Woods, Devin Lemon, Sylvia Gibson, Sherron Ware, Lovie Baugh, Johnnie Bell, Ersula Tims; and all volunteers and supporters of this great organization.
The Sweeny District Willing Workers commemorated their 46th annual scholarship banquet honoring its founder and champion of youth, the late Thomas Hendricks. The keynote speaker, Dr. William King Ill, captivated the audience with the theme, “Time to Make a Change.” His words of wisdom rekindled our faith and motivated us to be cognitive that change begins within us and will work miracles in the lives of those who seek change.
Additional highlights of the banquet consisted of innovative entertainment by psalmist William H. King IV, musician Tirique Peters, greeter Sylvia Gibson, caterer Ursula Tims and staff and facilitator Lenay Johnson.
We hold each member of the Sweeny District Willing Workers in high esteem for all of your acts of benevolent love shown to our youth and their families. You have certainly exemplified that when we have labored tirelessly, done well and walked through the doorway of opportunity, we must never slam the door shut behind us. We must do as our ancestors, reach back and give others the same chances that helped all of us to succeed.
Our petition to God is that He will forever crown the works of your hands as you mentor our youth into becoming men and women who honor God and reflect the best of their families, churches and communities.
“God is not unjust; He will not forget our work and the love you have shown Him as you have helped His people and continue to help them.” Hebrews 13:6
Shouts of tender love and birthday blessings to a wonderful group of gifted and compassionate Christians who genuinely and personally know God, Nathaniel Moore Sr., Lisa Mayberry, Joyce Williams, JoAnn Johnson, Quida Perkins, Jackie Watkins and Grenda Jammer.
Your Heavenly Father lives in each of you and you are great ambassadors of His love. You align your thoughts and actions with God’s will in ways that serves others and glorifies God. Your special day was designed for you to live passionately and fully, so open your hearts and minds to the limitless possibilities of every single moment. Keep encouraging and strengthening others because your words and actions may be the only pillars of strength to those who are pulling themselves up to stand again and lean on.
Our prayer is that God’s love will continually dwell in your hearts and that He will wrap you in His strong arms of protection and provide you with His everlasting provisions and promises.
“Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.” Psalm 91:1
Shouts of eternal love, encouragement and prayers of divine healing and wholeness to one of God’s special angels, Janet Maxey.
In life, we find that it is in our darkest moments that the stars shine the brightest. Know your light and the lights of all those with health-related issues will never be dimmed as long as you keep going. There is a light at the end of every tunnel, and if God brings you to it, He will certainly take you through it. You may not be where you want to be today, but you are definitely not where you were yesterday. Trust the process, but most importantly put your trust in the “Great Physician.”
Our earnest prayer is that through God’s divine powers, He will heal you and all those who are suffering from various infirmities, and that He will bless all health practitioners, the methods they use and the medicine they prescribe.
“But He was wounded for our transgressions, He was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon Him,; and with His stripes we are healed.” Isaiah 53:5
Shouts of majestic love and birthday well-wishes to a champion mentor of youth and advocate for students at Columbia-Brazoria ISD, a vital supporter of Charlie Brown School Reunion Alumni, community volunteer and a dynamic lady of God, Delores Austin Thomas. Delores, or “DA” as she is so affectionately referred, is a sweet fragrance of praise at the Hall Chapel Baptist Church, and Pastor Carl Smith is God’s anointed proclaimer of the Good News.
No one has ever encountered meeting Delores without leaving her presence better and happier, for she never meets a stranger. She is the living expression of God’s kindness: kindness in her smile, kindness in her touch and kindness in her heart. Delores does things for our children, their families and our communities — not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who she is. She stands forth as an example that whenever and wherever we are in a position to help someone, just do it and be glad. God is answering someone’s prayers through her actions.
Our prayer is that God’s richest blessings will continue to be at your doorsteps and His grace will open up countless miracles in your life.
“You will keep in perfect peace all who trust in you, all whose thoughts are fixed on you.” Isaiah 26:3
Shirley Farrington
Shout out love, sharing and caring to the Charlie Brown Class of 1959. They often share lunch together. There is no greater love for one another. May God continue to bless us, keep us together.
Cynthia and Larry Sprayberry
Shout out to Cruz Lawn Service and Maintenance out of Lake Jackson for the amazing work and beautiful outcome on our property. His bid was affordable!
Thank you for treating us with respect and not just another customer.
