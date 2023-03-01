Shout s of embracing love and congratulatory blessings to two outstanding community activists and Christian women of resilient faith in the promises of God: Mother Lila M. Lloyd, a Dow Chemical retiree, one of Brazoria County’s greatest nonagenarians, a Texas Trailblazer and the praiseworthy recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee’s Freeport East End Lifetime Achievement Award; and Jessie Parker, another outstanding Texas Trailblazer, nurse, historian and the highly esteemed recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee’s Heritage Award for the Freeport East Enders.
The African American East End of Freeport ranks upon the top list of Most Endangered Places, and we applaud the persevering spirits of Mother Lloyd and Jessie for keeping hope alive in advocating, highlighting and preserving the rich legacy of an almost extinct neighborhood.
“Always remember you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world,” Harriet Tubman said. We pray that in the days ahead that your intimate walk with God will guide you into glorious victories, fuel your prayers and guide your every footstep.
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
Shouts of radiant love and birthday blessings to a compassionate educator, youth advocate and a woman of grace who fervently and faithfully loves and fears God, Ethel Williams. Mrs. Ethel, as she is so affectionately referred, is a lighthouse of empowerment at the St. Paul AME Church, and Pastor Arthur Ferguson is God’s heralder of the salvation message.
Those who make compassion an essential part of their lives find the joys of life. Kindness deepens the spirit and produces rewards that cannot be completely explained in words. Highly effective teachers such as yourself are worth more than diamonds, because you sparkle, shine and shape the lives of one of our most valuable resources — our children. To the world, you may be just a teacher, but to your students as well as their parents, you are their world.
Our earnest prayer is that God will continue to bless you as you serve the lord through the teaching and training of our youth because your instructions have always been a work of the heart.
“For we are God’s masterpiece. He has created us anew in Christ Jesus, so we can do the good things He planned for us long ago.” Ephesians 2:10
Shouts of gleaming love and birthday well-wishes to a Dow retiree, a distinguished and honored staff member of Dixon Funeral Home and a man of God who overflows with inspiration and integrity through his daily walk with God, Deacon Arthur Taylor.
A meaningful life is not being rich, being popular, being highly educated or being perfect. It is about being real, being humble, being able to share ourselves and touch the lives of others. God is pleased with men like yourself whose hearts are fully His and are loyal to Him. When we make room for God in our hearts, he will certainly make room for us in His heart and bless us beyond measure.
Our petition to God on your behalf is that you will continue to put God in the driver’s seat of your life because anything under his control will never be out of control.
“And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work.” Corinthians 9:8
Shouts of admirable love and bouquets of birthday blessings to a retired educator, champion of youth and a woman of soul-stirring faith, Emily Rebector.
We celebrate this special day because it is the day that God breathed life into such a beautiful soul as yours. The love of God has blossomed in your heart by His indwelling spirit and has called you into a life of devotion. You have always bloomed where you were planted in God’s garden of delight and spread so many sweet fragrances of joy and happiness. You have always set a warm and inviting temperature in the classroom, and your presence always brought sunshine into the atmosphere.
Our supplication is that you will continue to be blessed beyond measure for your encouraging smiles, your tender touch, and your affirmations of faith planted in the lives of so many of our young minds and their families.
“I give thanks that I was marvelously set apart. Your works are wonderful-I know that very well.” Psalm 139:14
Carrie Thomas
Shouts of love and appreciation to my wonderful family, friends, the Mims Community and everyone for the joys of your prayers, presence, presents, dinners (Dinny Jones and Carolyn Grovey Brown) and all the kind blessings shown to me in the celebration of my 102nd birthday. My heart was really touched to know that I am thought of in such special ways.
I am especially grateful to my family in Dayton, Ohio, and individuals across the globe (North Carolina, Louisiana, Mississippi, California, Connecticut, etc.) who just heard about my birthday through Ola Helms and joined in the celebration. Thank God for each of you, and may He richly bless you.
Shirley Farrington
Shout out love, respect, devotion, caring, sharing and thoughtfulness to Mrs. Clara Johnson. Mrs. Johnson is a member of Zion Temple A.M.E. Church under the leadership of Pastor Mark Jackson, where love abides you are special in the sight of God. Continue to be who you are. Much love to you and family.
Shirley Farrington
Happy belated birthday to my beautiful daughter, Sandra W. Dunlap; you are special to me. Your love and caring will always be remembered. Much love.
