Shouts o f infinite love and birthday blessings to a courageous prayer warrior, a totally awesome florist and interior designer, and a woman of faith who fearlessly places her trust in Jesus Christ, Lou Ella Green Wright. Lou Ella is a tower of strength and praise at the Greater Mt. Zion Church, and Pastor Roland K. Hendricks is God’s Holy Spirit-empowered shepherd.
Christian love can basically be defined as doing good, and when we do something for someone else, we should do it in such a way that the presence of Jesus is evident. Louella tells of her love for Christ and shows it in her constructive actions to uplift and to inspire others. Louella seeks the help of the Holy Spirit’s permission in her life to take control of her spiritually to act with love, peace, joy, compassion, faithfulness and generosity. Possessing a living and positive faith in God is a stabilizing influence in today’s world, and Louella exercises her faith in God by her daily walk with Him.
Our prayer is that you will forever be a willing instrument in God’s hands to reflect His love to all humankind.
“I will praise thee, O LORD, with my whole heart; I will show forth all thou marvelous works. I will be glad and rejoice in thee: I will sing praise to thou name, O thou most High.” Psalm 9:1-2
Shouts of all-embracing love and birthday blessings to a trio of Christian women who show Jesus to the world in the way that they live their lives — Sheila Gaston, Brenda Johnson and Celeste Johnson. They are flourishing congregants at the Zion Temple AME Church, and the Rev. Mark Jackson is the shepherd of joyful tidings.
God has many workers who are active in His services, and their involvement is evident in various facets of life. They diligently work for God, maintaining and strengthening their relationships with Him, and they persevere in doing good deeds. God is doing a new thing in each of your lives, so recite His promises and rehearse His faithfulness.
Our prayer is that God will send His Spirit upon each of you like a dove and grant you His peace that transcends all human understanding.
“You will praise the name of the Lord your God, who has worked wonders for you.” Joel 2:26
Shouts of majestic love and bundles of birthday roses to an astonishing, dynamic and vital servant of God with a contagious smile, Sandy Sanders Brown. Sandy is a distinguished parishioner at the Greater Mt. Zion Church, and Elder Roland K. Hendricks is God’s anointed messenger of deliverance.
When you meet someone who makes you smile and makes you think of Christ, you can be sure that person is filled with the Spirit of God. Sandra performs her daily task to the honor of God and lives her life so that it is acceptable to God and stands in the doorway of the spiritual life and places her hands with love in the hands of God. Certainly, God’s love is all-embracing and encompasses every facet of Sandra’s life. He constantly watches over you, is with you at all times and has given you His Holy Spirit to carry you through all phases of your life.
Our prayer is that you will continue to kindle God’s love and let it be a burning flame in your heart for all the world to see.
“Beloved, let us love one another: for love is of God: and everyone that loveth is born of God, and knoweth God.” Ist John 4:7
Shouts of eternal love and birthday blessings to a retired architect and two shining stars full of Christian love, Bishop Ricky Jones and Jana Jones. When the spirit fills us, He enables us to become like Jesus and helps us daily to conform more like the image of Christ, and certainly the Holy Spirit is at work in the lives of Bishop Jones and Jana and abides with them and through them. Your messages bring courage to those who suffer, comfort to those who mourn and the expectation of victory to those struggling with temptation.
Our sincere prayer is that you will continue to proclaim the message of God and praise Him for the wisdom that He has given you to enrich your lives and the lives of others so abundantly.
“God gave some apostles; and some prophets; and some pastors and teachers; For the perfecting of the saints, for the work of the ministry; for the edifying of the body of Christ.” Ephesians 4:11-12
Shouts of overflowing love and birthday well-wishes to several delightful members of the George Washington Carver Class of 1966, and a group of compassionate and caring Christians who possess an overwhelming dedication and determination to serve God, the Rev. Arthur Jeffery, Col. Shirley Davis Rogers and Willie Mae Fletcher.
They each live powerful lives in humility, faith, and love, and God has strengthened their integrity and deepened their insight to be living epistles of His grace. The Spirit of Christ is certainly in their lives and their love for Him radiates from their hearts and flows in their communities and churches.
Our honest plea to God on your behalf is that He will continue to be your sunshine when the day is fine and vour candle of hope in the midnight hours. “May our Lord Jesus Christ himself and God our Father encourage you and strengthen you in every good thing you do and say. God loved us, and through His grace He gave us a good hope and encouragement that continues forever.” 2nd Thessalonians 2:16-17.
