A nother set of Brazoswood High School students have won the award that focuses on the goodness of a students character rather than celebrating them primarily for their academics.
Cheer captain and student council vice president Kate Schwertner and multi-varsity athlete Regan Blank were presented with the Taylor Whitley Foundation Show Up Award by founder Shannon Whitley on Monday.
The honor is given to students who have committed to acting in an exemplary manner on a regular basis not only in school but in the community by showing up and making a difference in the lives of others.
“I’m definitely excited and I’m feeling super thankful,” Schwertner said. “I feel like a lot has paid off because I’ve worked hard the past four years and this award means that it has paid off for me.”
While processing the moment, Schwertner pinpointed one of the things that she believes made her stand out as a student, showing that the little things add up and get noticed.
“In cheer since day one, I have been a part of this program and I’ve always been here early to practice to roll up mats,” she said. “I’m always the last person leaving,rolling up mats, and I always try to put my most into this program.”
Among the many leadership roles Schwertner has taken, she organized the school’s bonfire by orchestrating where people could collect pallets for the fire and scouting for locations to store pallets.
“I think my parents — they’re both big leaders in our community, they’ve filled a lot of leadership positions — I think it’s been instilled in me and I think that if I’m going to be here, I might as well put my time into it and get the most out of it that I can,” she said. “I’m going to law school to get my law degree but I’m going to use that degree to go into politics and maybe run for congresswoman…I think I can make a difference and this award shows it to me that the little differences I make in high school, I can make it in the government.”
Just before starting basketball practice and in uniform, Blank’s attire was fitting for her award.
“I think I understand what it takes to be a good leader,” Blank said. “It’s really what’s best for the team in situations and I strive for that in my everyday life. I really try to focus on character over talent. They’re actually important words for not only our basketball program but all athletics here at Brazoswood.”
Blank made sure to clarify that all of the effort she puts into athletics isn’t the only thing she wants taken into consideration when people think of her. It is important that whoever says her name, that they think about her character and not only about her stats on court, she said.
“I just reached my 1,000 rebounds. It’s a pretty good stat but I also like to build a family here at Brazoswood, especially when we’re on the court together and really make sure that our teammates feel like they’re in one big family,” Blank said regarding her basketball team.
Respect is a core value that Blank likes to maintain throughout each basketball game. Good sportsmanship is important as well as being courteous to others on the court, she said.
“I feel like I break a lot of stigmas here at Brazoswood,” Blank said. “I’m involved in a lot of different things like volleyball, basketball, track, student council and I’m part of the National Honor Society. There’s a lot of stigmas and cliques but I like to make it one big family and have everybody work together to achieve one common goal of making Brazoswood the greatest it can be.”
