ANGLETON
It’s the battle of the genres Saturday night in Angleton with a concert overloaded with a mix of traditional and nontraditional music.
Conjunto Overload hosted by Quartermoon Productions features quite a few artists from all over Texas and some out of state for a night of Tejano and Zydeco music.
“I never put together a Zydeco-Tejano concert like that so it just came to me one day — ‘You know what? Let me put a little flair to this concert,’” QMP owner Jim Luna said.
The concert will feature two bands to start out the night at 6 p.m. before a grand finale. Headlining is traditional conjunto band Ricky Naranjo Y Gamblers. The legacy band takes a lot of its inspiration from the original members to get the crowd up and dancing.
“It’s accordion and Bajo Sexto, and so a four-piece band, and actually we’re continuing the tradition or I guess a legacy. My grandfather, he used to do the same thing we’re doing, so we’re just going on the tradition that he started, the band he started,” frontman Ruben Naranjo said. “It’s dancing music, I think people will really enjoy that. It’s a type of music that just makes you wanna stomp your foot and get up and dance, so it’s dancing music and a lot of people say it’s drinking music, also.”
The second band of the night is a little less traditional and cannot be put in a box with its unique sound and performance, Sunny Sauceda Y Todo Eso draws in just about everyone to come out and watch.
“It’s fun music, some people call us Conjunto music, other people call us Tejano, I call us a rock band with an accordion,” Sauceda said. “I have a lot of rock influence in my music and our choreography. Because of the intensity of our performances, the only comparison is that of a rock show.
“Because Tejano, tex-mex or conjunto are more traditional, you know, we are not traditional by any means. We draw all types of demographics, you know, from young kids and the older kids. It’s multigenerational and multicultural, people enjoy mostly the energy in the show and the showmanship.”
Crowning the event is the unique finale — a battle of the bands-type of performance featuring a Tejano v. Zydeco accordion play-off featuring three powerful musicians on each side. Representing the Tejano side will be Naranjo, Sauceda and JR Gomez; the Zydeco side will feature musical powerhouses Josh Baca, Corey Ledet Zydeco and RAA RAA.
“We’re gonna put up a Tejano and Zydeco, six accordion players on stage at the same time,” Luna said. “This is going to be an incredible event. We’ve got people coming from all over the state and beyond because we’ve got Corey coming in from Louisiana. Gomez, he is another accordion wizard and has his own band. But he’s coming in for the accordion shootout, too.”
The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the concert will start at 6 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park in Angleton. Everyone is welcome to the family-friendly event, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Outside food and drinks are not allowed, but there will be food trucks in the area available.
“We have anything from street tacos to we’re gonna have carnival food,” Luna said. “It’s going to be a variety of food.”
General admission tickets are $15 until 7 p.m., when it will rise to $20. VIP tickets are available for $50 with several additional perks such as a seat at a stagefront community table, private restrooms, a private waitress and bar, and meet and greets with the artist; 300 free tickets are also available at Conjunto Overload sponsor Gulf Coast Auto Park until supplies last. People must be 21 or older to pick up the tickets with two tickets per person.
“It’s a big community event,” Luna said. “We have gotten so many people involved in this that we’re gonna have people from all walks of life coming to this event so it promises to be a really big show.”
Tickets are available for purchase at eventmania.com or by phone at 979-665-1923.
