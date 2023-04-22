WACO

Brazoria County residents earn Baylor academic honor

More than 5,100 Baylor University students were to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.

Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.

Alvin

Alexis Staines, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Angleton

Alexa Evans, Louise Herrington School of Nursing

Yaretzy Lara, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Danbury

Maddison Vrazel, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Lake Jackson

Kathryn Gambrel, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Mason Monical, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Manvel

Patrick Harris, School of Engineering and Computer Science

Cole Ritter, School of Engineering and Computer Science

Pearland

Lauren Adams, School of Engineering and Computer Science

Brayden Bland, College of Arts and Sciences

Ethan Blasdel, College of Arts and Sciences

Anna Claire Brewer, College of Arts and Sciences

Andre Castaneda, College of Arts and Sciences

Sydni Charbonnet, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work

Alexandra De Vita, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Willard Jackson, College of Arts and Sciences

Jessica James, College of Arts and Sciences

Erianne Lewis, College of Arts and Sciences

Zach Magno, College of Arts and Sciences

Regina Mitchell, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Maris Morgan, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Ebun Ojo, College of Arts and Sciences

Kensey Schilhab, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Donovan Tran, Hankamer School of Business

Jada Truong, College of Arts and Sciences

Lucy Varnell, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences

Kai Winfree, Hankamer School of Business

Lindsey Witson, Hankamer School of Business

Sweeny

Heaven Baylor, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work

BATON ROUGE

Phi Kappa Phi adds locals

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.

Carisa McCabe of Angleton at Texas Tech University

Julia Raess of Angleton at Texas Tech University

Bonnie Murray of Pearland at Texas A&M International University

Abigail Ostermaier of Pearland at Texas Tech University

Savannah Tamayo of Pearland at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Dominique Brown of Rosharon at Texas Tech University

Hilda Hinojosa of Rosharon at Texas Woman’s University

They are among roughly 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify.

