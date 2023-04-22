WACO
Brazoria County residents earn Baylor academic honor
More than 5,100 Baylor University students were to the Fall 2022 Dean’s Academic Honor List, which recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester.
Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
Alvin
Alexis Staines, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
Angleton
Alexa Evans, Louise Herrington School of Nursing
Yaretzy Lara, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
Danbury
Maddison Vrazel, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
Lake Jackson
Kathryn Gambrel, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
Mason Monical, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
Manvel
Patrick Harris, School of Engineering and Computer Science
Cole Ritter, School of Engineering and Computer Science
Pearland
Lauren Adams, School of Engineering and Computer Science
Brayden Bland, College of Arts and Sciences
Ethan Blasdel, College of Arts and Sciences
Anna Claire Brewer, College of Arts and Sciences
Andre Castaneda, College of Arts and Sciences
Sydni Charbonnet, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work
Alexandra De Vita, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
Willard Jackson, College of Arts and Sciences
Jessica James, College of Arts and Sciences
Erianne Lewis, College of Arts and Sciences
Zach Magno, College of Arts and Sciences
Regina Mitchell, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
Maris Morgan, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
Ebun Ojo, College of Arts and Sciences
Kensey Schilhab, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
Donovan Tran, Hankamer School of Business
Jada Truong, College of Arts and Sciences
Lucy Varnell, Robbins College of Health and Human Sciences
Kai Winfree, Hankamer School of Business
Lindsey Witson, Hankamer School of Business
Sweeny
Heaven Baylor, Diana R. Garland School of Social Work
BATON ROUGE
Phi Kappa Phi adds locals
The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Carisa McCabe of Angleton at Texas Tech University
Julia Raess of Angleton at Texas Tech University
Bonnie Murray of Pearland at Texas A&M International University
Abigail Ostermaier of Pearland at Texas Tech University
Savannah Tamayo of Pearland at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Dominique Brown of Rosharon at Texas Tech University
Hilda Hinojosa of Rosharon at Texas Woman’s University
They are among roughly 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify.
