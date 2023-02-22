Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Brazoria County inductees included:
Patrick Vogel of Rosharon, University of Houston
Ngoc-Trang Adrienne Nguyen of Pearland, University of Houston
Jenna Zamil of Pearland, University of Houston
SEARCY, ARK.
McDonald graduates
Brendon McDonald of Manvel is one of more than 400 students who received diplomas and were recognized as Harding University graduates for Fall 2022 during a commencement ceremony Dec. 17.
McDonald received a Bachelor of Arts in computer science.
Graduates included students from the College of Allied Health, College of Arts and Humanities, College of Bible and Ministry, Paul R. Carter College of Business Administration, Cannon-Clary College of Education, Carr College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, College of Sciences, and University College.
STORM LAKE, Iowa
West Columbia man earns Dean’s List spot
Christopher Smith of West Columbia was named to Buena Vista University’s fall 2022 Dean’s List. Smith was among more than 500 students named to the Dean’s List this semester.
The Dean’s List recognizes full-time students achieving a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester.
