HUNTSVILLE

SHSU awards degrees

Students from Brazoria County were among those who received degrees for completing their coursework during the 2022 fall semester at Sam Houston State University.

Alvin

Kirsten Flores, bachelor of science, education

Emily Hernandez, bachelor of science, education

Carley Howell, master of agriculture, sustainable agriculture and food environment

Taylor Keen, bachelor of science, criminal justice

Sara Perez, bachelor of fine arts, theatre, Magna Cum Laude

Kenton Ritter, bachelor of science, criminal justice

Melissa Sims, bachelor of science, biology

Patty West, bachelor of applied arts and science

Angleton

Travis Felder, bachelor of science, agricultural business

Matthew Hawileh, bachelor of business administration, management

Katesha Laws, Master of business administration

Brazoria

Emily Norsworthy, bachelor of science, interdisciplinary agriculture, Magna Cum Laude

Amaya Williams, bachelor of science, animal science

Clute

Cara Green, master of business administration

Danbury

Estefani Cortes, bachelor of science, criminal justice, Summa Cum Laude

Freeport

Diana Cortez, bachelor of science, health sciences, Magna Cum Laude

Holiday Lakes

Samuel Hernandez, bachelor of music

Iowa Colony

Tyra Anderson, bachelor of arts, criminal justice, Cum Laude

Lake Jackson

Ciara Robertson, bachelor of science, animal science, Summa Cum Laude

Manvel

Jonee Hannam, bachelor of science, biomedical sciences, Cum Laude

Sabrina Vazquez, bachelor of science, biomedical sciences

Rosharon

Zequias Castro, bachelor of arts, victim studies

Rodney Cross Jr, bachelor of science, criminal justice

Mody Doucoure, bachelor of arts, criminal justice

Andre Felder II, bachelor of science, criminal justice

Nya Richardson, bachelor of science, criminal justice

Sweeny

Ciara Clark, bachelor of science, mathematics, Cum Laude

Camryn Emfinger, bachelor of science, criminal justice

West Columbia

Kimberly Carr, bachelor of business administration, finance, Summa Cum Laude

