SFA celebrates grads

Stephen F. Austin State University celebrated the achievements of more than 900 students during its end-of-fall commencement ceremony Dec. 10 in Johnson Coliseum.

Degrees awarded include 822 bachelors, 149 masters and two doctoral degrees.

Avary Black of Angleton

Alec Brown of Pearland

Katharine Bulpitt of Pearland

Ashley Bustamante of Freeport

Andrew Conn of Alvin

Jayla Crenshaw of Pearland

Olivia Gana of Alvin

Marlo Garza of Pearland

Bailey Gray of West Columbia

Patricia Kelley of Pearland

Te’Kera Kennerson of Pearland

Mykayla Lewis of Alvin

Ashley Okolovitch of Pearland

Devin Rosillo of Pearland

Jessica Villa of Rosharon

Alexis Weatherspoon of Pearland

Christen Wilbeck of Angleton

Jamie Zimmerhanzel of Sweeny

ABILENE, TX

Brazoria County students lauded by Abilene Christian

More than 1,500 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University. Students earn Dean’s Honor Roll recognition by achieving a 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.

Alejandro Brito of Pearland, a freshman majoring in art

Robbie Alatrash of Pearland, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry

Anna Grygier of Pearland, a senior majoring in theater

Blake Hoybach of Manvel, a junior majoring in marketing

Trinity Morales of Pearland, a junior majoring in marketing

Addison Pate of Manvel, a sophomore majoring in ministry and vocation

Andrea Mosquera of Pearland, a sophomore majoring in child and family services

Lindsay Watson of Pearland, a senior majoring in communication disorders

Regan Hallum of Lake Jackson, a freshman majoring in early childhood/elementary education

