Stephen F. Austin State University celebrated the achievements of more than 900 students during its end-of-fall commencement ceremony Dec. 10 in Johnson Coliseum.
Degrees awarded include 822 bachelors, 149 masters and two doctoral degrees.
Avary Black of Angleton
Alec Brown of Pearland
Katharine Bulpitt of Pearland
Ashley Bustamante of Freeport
Andrew Conn of Alvin
Jayla Crenshaw of Pearland
Olivia Gana of Alvin
Marlo Garza of Pearland
Bailey Gray of West Columbia
Patricia Kelley of Pearland
Te’Kera Kennerson of Pearland
Mykayla Lewis of Alvin
Ashley Okolovitch of Pearland
Devin Rosillo of Pearland
Jessica Villa of Rosharon
Alexis Weatherspoon of Pearland
Christen Wilbeck of Angleton
Jamie Zimmerhanzel of Sweeny
ABILENE, TX
Brazoria County students lauded by Abilene Christian
More than 1,500 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at Abilene Christian University. Students earn Dean’s Honor Roll recognition by achieving a 3.6 or higher GPA while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours.
Alejandro Brito of Pearland, a freshman majoring in art
Robbie Alatrash of Pearland, a sophomore majoring in biochemistry
Anna Grygier of Pearland, a senior majoring in theater
Blake Hoybach of Manvel, a junior majoring in marketing
Trinity Morales of Pearland, a junior majoring in marketing
Addison Pate of Manvel, a sophomore majoring in ministry and vocation
Andrea Mosquera of Pearland, a sophomore majoring in child and family services
Lindsay Watson of Pearland, a senior majoring in communication disorders
Regan Hallum of Lake Jackson, a freshman majoring in early childhood/elementary education
The Dow Chemical Co has an opening in Lake Jackson, TX for Sr Research Specialist: Address prblms of tchncl cmplxty, propose innvtve solutns, & dvlp state-of-art tech. PhD rqd. Telecom may be permit. When not telecom, must report to wrkste. To apply email resume to FUSJOBS@dow.com & ref job # 5181326. EOE
