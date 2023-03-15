Student news for March 15, 2023 Mar 15, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COLLEGE STATIONLongino earns honor roll spotThe Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences spring of 2022 Deans’ Honor Roll included Landyn R. Longino of West Columbia.Requirements are 15 hours and at least a 3.75 GPA.EAST CAMDEN, ARK.Hammonds achieves at SAUSouthern Arkansas University Tech’s Chancellor’s List for Fall 2022 included Conner Hammonds of Angleton.Hammonds is majoring in health sciences with an emphasis in sports science.To earn a place on the Chancellor’s List, students must be registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester and receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.MADISON, Wis.Karjala earns bachelor’s degreeKatie Karjala of Lake Jackson completed her Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating with distinction.She was among ust over 1,750 students to receive degrees Dec. 18. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Education University School Systems Sports Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Commented Articles6 sent to hospitals after Richwood collisionWoman in critical condition after rollover on Highway 288Crash sends five people to hospitalBISD cutting high school librarian positionsSixth suspect arrested in Treasure Island shooting deathPOLICE BEAT: Motorcyclist caused crash near Freeport, authorities saidFood trucks roll back into LJPeña rips into city staff over agenda; city manager fires backPOLICE BEAT: Motor home a total loss; Coast Guard recues boatersLake Jackson police release name, body camera image Images CommentedA Tribute to the Legacy of A.B. Marshall High School (2)Freeport quiero Taco Bell: Council votes for tax abatement for chain (2)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Freight rail can operate more safely (1)DAVID SHRIBMAN: Biden backing about beating Trump (1)RANDY WEBER: Democrats' spending is unsustainable (1)Off boarding: Johnson steps down as Brazosport College regent after 25 years (1)BYRON YORK: GOP wants controls on Ukraine spending (1)Michael Ramirez toon for Feb. 22, 2023 (1)SUNDAY SERMON: Is Jesus Your First Love? (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Lake Jackson police get SWAT support DIANNE DANNHAUS: Hometown visit sparks magical memories Ladycats win 1st district game of season THE SCOOP: Couple adding another business in Freeport Fast start leads Sweeny past rival Columbia Willing Workers Celebrates 46 years of Helping Students Shout Outs: Wright lives out Christian goodness AREA ROUNDUP: Lady ’Necks win meet Online Poll A recent University of Texas at Austin poll asked participants, "What do you think should be the Legislature's K-12 public education priority?" How would you vote? You voted: Curriculum content (what students are taught) Expanding the number of charter schools Facilities and school infrestructure additions and improvements Parental rights Public school financing Public school library materials School safety Treatment of students who are transgender Teacher pay/teacher retention Vouchers, educational savings accounts or other "school choice" initiatives Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices (2) Public DISASTER DEBRIS Invitation for "broom 2305CCP,2305 Fuel,2305 Basic Life “East Levee Exhaust Gladieus Metals Dixie Shopping HUD RFP# Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.