COLLEGE STATION

Longino earns honor roll spot

The Texas A&M College of Agriculture and Life Sciences spring of 2022 Deans’ Honor Roll included Landyn R. Longino of West Columbia.

Requirements are 15 hours and at least a 3.75 GPA.

EAST CAMDEN, ARK.

Hammonds achieves at SAU

Southern Arkansas University Tech’s Chancellor’s List for Fall 2022 included Conner Hammonds of Angleton.

Hammonds is majoring in health sciences with an emphasis in sports science.

To earn a place on the Chancellor’s List, students must be registered for 12 hours or more of college-level credit for the semester and receive a 4.00 semester GPA on all hours attempted.

MADISON, Wis.

Karjala earns bachelor’s degree

Katie Karjala of Lake Jackson completed her Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, graduating with distinction.

She was among ust over 1,750 students to receive degrees Dec. 18.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.