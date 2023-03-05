HUNTSVILLE
Sam Houston State announces President’s List
The students listed on the President’s Honor Roll at Sam Houston State University are undergraduates who have achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average in all work attempted while enrolled in not less than 12 semester hours. The university would like to recognize the following students for earning the honor for the Fall 2022 semester:
Alvin: Samantha Allbright; Julissa Barajas; Megan Chandler; Sydney Counts; Wyatt Duhon; Madeleine Geiman; Emily Hernandez; Raeann Hernandez; Cody Kettler; Savanna Rakowitz; Kaylee Ringuet; Whitney Stahl;.
Angleton: Patrice Gately; Eleonora Grill; Sadie Robledo.
Brazoria: Toby Goolsby; Cassie Homniok; Emily Norsworthy.
Danbury: Estefani Cortes; Reese Ryan.
Freeport: Joshua Bell; Lizet Mendoza-Gomez.
Jones Creek: Amanda Sealy.
Lake Jackson: Destiny Grey; Benjamin Latta; Annaleah Merritt; Kandice Owens; Krista Paul; Shandelyn Poulsen; Alivia Ragsdale; Ciara Robertson; Nathaniel Rodriguez; Mason Schroth; Melody Torres;
Pearland: Kaitlyn Beaupre; Joshua Ceniceros; Xavier Guerra; Sydney Hardaway; Denisse Herrera; Brianna Jones; Charles Joyner; Kloe Osorio Ortiz; Kody Pederson; Cassandra Petty; Rebecca Rodriguez; Cara Sandman; Cesario Silva; Elijah Mich Simbajon; Emily Tully.
Rosharon: Lamaiya Mcinnis
Sweeny: Evelyn Gray; Sandy Schoeneberg.
West Columbia: Kimberly Carr.
SEARCY
Harding names local students to dean’s list
The following students are among more than 1,200 Harding University students included on the dean’s list for grades achieved during the fall 2022 semester:
Brendon McDonald, a senior, studying computer science, of Manvel;
Preston Huitt, a junior, studying accounting, of Lake Jackson.
ATCHISON, Kansas
Klein recognized
Benedictine College has recognized those students who have distinguished themselves academically during the last semester, including Nelson Klein of Pearland, who was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.
Any full-time student carrying a minimum of 12 hours and a grade point average of 3.5 are named to the Dean’s List. Of the 2,135 students on campus for 2022-23 academic year, 794 made the Dean’s List.
OXFORD, OHIO
Black achieves Dean’s List
Aaron Black of Angleton was named to the Dean’s list at Miami University for the 2022-23 fall semester.
Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for the fall semester 2022-23 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic performance.
Black is working toward a bachelor of science degree in Business Analytics.
SAN ANGELO
Manvel native makes conference honor roll
More than 170 Angelo State University student-athletes, including Christian Garnette of Manvel, have been named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester in recognition of their hard work in the classroom.
A total of 171 Rams and Rambelles made the honor roll, including 65 with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. To be eligible, student-athletes and student-athletic trainers must earn a minimum 3.30 GPA for the semester and be on an active roster.
Garnette is majoring in management.
OXFORD, MISS.
Brazoria County students earn places on Dean’s List
To be named to the Dean’s List at Mississippi State, a student must have achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Three Brazoria County students were among the 2,445 students named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List. They are:
Daniel Rester of Richwood;
Anahi Altamirano of Manvel;
Kayla Pigott of Lake Jackson.
NACOGDOCHES
SFA released Dean’s List
Stephen F. Austin State University recognized the outstanding academic achievements of a select number of students by naming 1,500 to the Dean’s List for fall 2022. To qualify for the Dean’s List at SFA, the student must have earned a semester GPA over 3.5 in 12 or more semester hours while a full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate student.
Daniela Bailey of Freeport
Susannah Bettencourt of Pearland
Damon Bopho of Rosharon
Desyre Breaux-Beasley of Rosharon
Alec Brown of Pearland
Katharine Bulpitt of Pearland
Laci Cannon of Pearland
Kylie Carr of Angleton
Kearsten Cole of Alvin
Grace Derise of Pearland
Isabella Ferrante of Pearland
Olivia Gana of Alvin
Allie Garrett of Danbury
Emma Garrett of Danbury
Megan Guillory of Angleton
Tanya Hawkins of West Columbia
Adam Holt of Alvin
Melodi Koenig of Lake Jackson
Khila Lyons of Pearland
Roy Maynor of West Columbia
Jessica Moulton of Manvel
Andres Olivarez of Pearland
Mitchell Partlow of Pearland
Lillian Potter of Pearland
Katelyn Raffler of Pearland
Shelby Schober of Rosharon
Jasmine Shehadeh of Angleton
Tarynne Williams of Pearland
Victor Williams of Rosharon
Chloe Winfrey of Pearland
Courtney Young of Pearland
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.