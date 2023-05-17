Lake Jackson resident Ella Kirkpatrick has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Central Oklahoma for her work in the fall 2022 semester, a distinction given to those who achieve the university’s highest academic standards.
To be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must record a 3.5 grade point average or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B in qualifying classes while completing at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
TYLER
Local students graduate
The University of Texas at Tyler recognized spring 2023 degree candidates during its Spring 2023 Commencement April 28-29. Brazoria County residents receiving diplomas included:
Alvin
Breanna Black, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Pearland
Aminah Al Ghadi, Doctor of Pharmacy
Adel Bhar, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Britney Hamberg, Master of Education, Curriculum And Instruction
Latrice Ibeneme, Doctor of Pharmacy
Uzma Khan, Master of Business Administration
Jenna Lao, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Ashlee Shepard, Master of Business Administration
Piper Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Rosharon
Joseluis De La Garza, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Avery Farr, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing
COLUMBIA, Mo.
Rosharon woman achieves
Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Among those named to the dean’s list is Courtney White of Rosharon, who attended online.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.