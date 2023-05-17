EDMOND, OKLA.

Kirkpatrick earns spot on Dean’s Honor Roll

Lake Jackson resident Ella Kirkpatrick has been named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Central Oklahoma for her work in the fall 2022 semester, a distinction given to those who achieve the university’s highest academic standards.

To be included on the Dean’s Honor Roll, a student must record a 3.5 grade point average or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B in qualifying classes while completing at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.

TYLER

Local students graduate

The University of Texas at Tyler recognized spring 2023 degree candidates during its Spring 2023 Commencement April 28-29. Brazoria County residents receiving diplomas included:

Alvin

Breanna Black, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Pearland

Aminah Al Ghadi, Doctor of Pharmacy

Adel Bhar, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Britney Hamberg, Master of Education, Curriculum And Instruction

Latrice Ibeneme, Doctor of Pharmacy

Uzma Khan, Master of Business Administration

Jenna Lao, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Ashlee Shepard, Master of Business Administration

Piper Stewart, Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Rosharon

Joseluis De La Garza, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Avery Farr, Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing

COLUMBIA, Mo.

Rosharon woman achieves

Columbia College recently announced its dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester. To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Among those named to the dean’s list is Courtney White of Rosharon, who attended online.

