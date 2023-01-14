The music department at Mansfield, a Commonwealth University, recently presented its annual holiday choral concert in Steadman Theatre on campus. “Rejoice!” provided the opportunity to present uplifting choral works.
More than 100 singers and instrumentalists, including Samuel Jacobsen from Danbury, in the five university choirs — Grace Notes, Steadman Singers, Festival Chorus, Chamber Singers, and the Concert Choir — took part. Peggy Dettwiler, producer and director, programmed music from historical classics to popular favorites that celebrated the seasons of Winter, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.
SAN ANGELO
Brazoria County women earn degrees
Angelo State University conferred 643 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 640 graduates during the 2022 fall commencement exercises Dec. 10 at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo.
Tanisha Sedberry of Rosharon, Master of Arts in Administrative Leadership’
Jennifer Simpson of Freeport, Master of Science in Professional School Counseling.
BOURBONNAIS, ILL.
Albair on Dean’s List
Madison Albair of Brazoria was named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.