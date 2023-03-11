Jessica Piper of Clute has been named to the Deans’ List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
Piper, a graduate student working toward a master of business administration, was named for the College of Business.
OSHKOSH, Wis.
Morris earns degree
The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh 58th midyear commencement Dec. 17 at Kolf Sports Center recognized the accomplishments of students from all three of its campuses. More than 900 students earned bachelor’s, associate, master’s and doctoral degrees
Among them was Rachel Morris of Manvel, who received a bachelor of science in nursing.
TYLER
Local students earn President’s Honor Roll
The University of Texas at Tyler announced students who were named to the fall 2022 President’s Honor Roll.
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed, in one semester, 12 or more semester hours of undergraduate college-level credit with an “A” in all courses. They also must be a matriculated student pursuing a first bachelor’s degree.
Brazoria County students achieving this honor include:
Mikayla Suarez, School of Nursing, Manvel.
Jenna Lao, College of Education & Psychology, Pearland.
The Dow Chemical Co has an opening in Lake Jackson, TX for Sr Research Specialist: Address prblms of tchncl cmplxty, propose innvtve solutns, & dvlp state-of-art tech. PhD rqd. Telecom may be permit. When not telecom, must report to wrkste. To apply email resume to FUSJOBS@dow.com & ref job # 5181326. EOE
