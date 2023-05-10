CLUTE
The annual Bruce Good Scholarship from the Brazosport Art League made a big stride in the last year. It pluralized.
One $1,000 scholarship has been presented to a high school senior for more than a decade, but this year, it became three — $2,000, $1,500 and $1,000 — available to students showing promise in the arts.
“These scholarship portfolio presentations are just excellent,” Art League Chairman Ron White said at Sunday’s reception honoring the artists. “I’ve been getting complaints from people all week saying, ‘We can only vote for one?’”
The students chosen to participate in the exhibition aren’t necessarily heading to college in pursuit of an art degree, but they’ve allowed art to become a part of their lives and fostered their talents. This year, they’re also participants in the AP art classes in Brazosport ISD or the Brazosport College Teen Studio. Each put a hand-picked assortment of half-a-dozen of their favorite pieces on display.
The students have all passed through the doors of Brazoswood teachers Emily Espeche and Connilee Lusk, or Brazosport College Teen Studio Supervisor Mark Allan Cameron.
“They get to pick from their portfolios what they think their strongest works are or what they want to represent different things that they’ve done. Some of it might be older, some of it might be newer. For the Brazoswood kids, all kids showing in here are also in the Advanced Placement College Board Art Class, so part of that is they create portfolios of art that have about 20 pieces,” Espeche said.
“I think overall, the body of the work is up this year from previous years,” Cameron said. “The kids, at least in the Teen Studio, they’re pretty driven. The seniors, when they knew about the show, they all had in mind exactly what they wanted to put in and we just kind of guided them where they needed to go.”
The scholarships, named after former president of the league and teacher Bruce Good, were presented by Lowell Good on behalf of his late father.
“It’s a big honor to my family that the art league decided to name a scholarship after him,” Good said.
Taking the $1,000 scholarship was Laura Bond, a home-schooled student with an eclectic portfolio featuring ink drawings, assembled sculpture and ceramics. Her favorite piece on display was a pair of busts meant to embody Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman from the film “Casablanca.”
“I love doing clay, I love the movie ‘Casablanca,’ and doing those was a lot-of-lot-of work. I often had to come extra to the studio, but I absolutely love them,” Bond said. “I love doing people, so that was wonderful and it was just a lot of fun.”
Receiving $1,500, Brazoswood’s Minnie Tran’s entry featured multiple pencil sketches, both monochromatic and Prismacolor. The majority of them were personal pieces, charting her family’s journey through their time in the United States.
“Four of these pieces were around my AP art portfolio, which was built around ‘The American Dream,’ and it follows my grandfather’s legacy, because he fought in the Vietnam war and moved to America, where his children graduated college,” she said.
Tran said she plans to pursue chemical engineering at Texas Tech after graduation and, hopefully, go to medical school with her sister.
Nathaniel Spates, a homeschooler who took home the $2,000 scholarship, wowed the league with his oil paintings, created mostly through a two-layer process to evoke the textured post-impressionist works of painters such as Van Gogh. Spates said he’d only been painting for a couple of years.
“I didn’t care about it at all until about two years ago. I was like, ‘I want to paint now’ and I started to get into it,” he said. “It was spontaneous, I guess.”
The exhibits were taken down following the reception, but the scholarships will continue to help the winners as they pursue higher education. Hopefully, all of the participating students have learned larger lessons through their pursuit of art.
Espeche said the staff always pushes the students to be bold and experiment, and this year, many of them took that to heart.
“I just think a lot of my kids this year are kind of fearless,” she said.
