MARSHALL, Mo.

LJ man earns degree

Missouri Valley College recently conferred 160 degrees for 2022 spring graduates.

Among the graduates was William Perry of Lake Jackson, who received a bachelor of science degree in management.

WINFIELD, Kansas

Angleton woman achieves honor roll

Top scholars at Southwestern College in Winfield and South-western College Professional Studies have been announced on the Dean’s Honor Roll for the spring semester.

Full-time students who earned grade point averages of at least 3.70 (4.0 equals an A) were eligible for the honor.

Among those making the Honor Roll was Kally Henson of Angleton.

SAN ANGELO

Manvel man graduates

Angelo State University conferred 880 undergraduate and graduate degrees on 873 graduates during the spring commencement exercises May 13-14 at the Junell Center/Stephens Arena in San Angelo.

Graduates include Michael Kirkland of Manvel, who earned a master of business administration.

WICHITA FALLS

County students graduate

Midwestern State University had 695 undergraduate and graduate students graduate with honors in spring 2022.

Honor graduates receiving bachelor degrees included 57 summa cum laude, 94 magna cum laude, and 92 cum laude.

Graduates from Brazoria County included:

Michael Cormier of Alvin, bachelor of science in radiologic sciences.

Erica Racquel Reeder of Pearland, bachelor of science in radiologic sciences, cum laude.

Patrick Neal Cockerham of Rosharon, master of arts.

Jaffer Noormohammed of Rosharon, bachelor of science in radiologic sciences.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.