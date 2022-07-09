HUNTSVILLE
SHSU bestows degrees
The following Brazoria County students received degrees during the 2022 spring semester at Sam Houston State University.
Alvin
Meredith Burns, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Garrett Cowen, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business
Elizabeth Fonseca, Bachelor of Science, Education, Summa Cum Laude
Alexis Garcia, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Anna Laza, Bachelor of Science, Education
Makayla Ortiz, Bachelor of Science, Education
Lakesha Peterson, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology
Angleton
Delaney Elrod, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude
Jasmine Ontiveros, Bachelor of Science, Education
Brazoria
Lorena Borjas, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science
Taylar Laughlin, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing, Magna Cum Laude
Edward Wachtel III, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Clute
Cassidy Crouch, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance, Banking & Financial Inst
Carsyn Evanicky, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Kiara Nieto, Bachelor of Arts, English
Andrea Perez, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Freeport
Na’Kyra Darthard, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Lake Jackson
Russell Burnett III, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Kinsey Camacho, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences
Kaylee Clements, Bachelor of Science, Education
Jaelyn Devecchio, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
Ashley Flores, Bachelor of Science, Homeland Security Studies
Carolyn Jess, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science, Magna Cum Laude
Dalton Meyer, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Dustin Sanders, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice
Megan Weeks, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication, Magna Cum Laude
Samuel Wilsey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Honors/Honors College
Manvel
Sarah Adair, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude
Sydney Cisneros, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude
Jaquay Mcgowen, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Animation
Rachel Vasek, Master of Library Science, Library Science
Oyster Creek
Trevor Sissom, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
Pearland
Joshua Berry, Bachelor of Music, Music
Raymond Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude
Luke Daniel, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing
Krystal Deochoa, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration, Highest Honors/Honors College
Hannah Eldridge, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Courtney Finnen, Bachelor of Science, Interior Design
Jeremias Gillespie, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication
Brittny Guerrero, Bachelor of Science, Education, Cum Laude
Justin Hall-Tyler, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech
Morgan Hardy, Bachelor of Science, Education
Dana Jenkins-Post, Master of Education, Special Education
Annamarie Kilgore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing
Melissa Laudig, Bachelor of Science, Education, Summa Cum Laude
David McKnight, Bachelor of Music, Music, Cum Laude
Bailey Anne Mullen, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
John Nichols, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Breanna Nwankwo, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Biomedical Sciences
Kayla Parker, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance, Summa Cum Laude
Laura Redlinger, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Aliya Rivera, Bachelor of Science, Psychology
Arturo Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science
Leah Stiles, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude
Angela Swindull, Master of Science, Agriculture
Xialing Walla, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration
Ciara Wallace, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies
Richwood
Ruth Greer, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Rosharon
Jorge Diaz, Bachelor of Music, Music Therapy
Joshua Fahler, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction
Austin Kelton, Bachelor of Music, Music
Dawnyale Smith, Bachelor of Science, Political Science
Ulysses Velez, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
Surfside Beach
Bridget Mangum, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences
Sweeny
Dillon Angle, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management
West Columbia
Shelby Dickey, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, Cum Laude
Willis Johnson Jr., Master of Science, Kinesiology
Jarius Kesee, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Joshua Walker, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice
LONGVIEW
LeTourneau University names spring graduates
LeTourneau University had spring 2022 commencement services recently for around 200 graduates who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees.
Graduates with summa cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.8 and a perfect 4.0 throughout their college coursework. Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79, and cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.
LAKE JACKSON
Derian Cordero, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology
PEARLAND
Andrew Eberhardt, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Magna Cum Laude
Devin Kern, Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management, Magna Cum Laude
DeKALB, Ill.
Tennin completes doctorate
Over 2,200 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Included among the graduates is Jorge Tennin of Rosharon who earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.