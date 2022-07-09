HUNTSVILLE

SHSU bestows degrees

The following Brazoria County students received degrees during the 2022 spring semester at Sam Houston State University.

Alvin

Meredith Burns, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Garrett Cowen, Bachelor of Business Admin, General Business

Elizabeth Fonseca, Bachelor of Science, Education, Summa Cum Laude

Alexis Garcia, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Anna Laza, Bachelor of Science, Education

Makayla Ortiz, Bachelor of Science, Education

Lakesha Peterson, Bachelor of Arts, Sociology

Angleton

Delaney Elrod, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude

Jasmine Ontiveros, Bachelor of Science, Education

Brazoria

Lorena Borjas, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

Taylar Laughlin, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing, Magna Cum Laude

Edward Wachtel III, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Clute

Cassidy Crouch, Bachelor of Business Admin, Finance, Banking & Financial Inst

Carsyn Evanicky, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Kiara Nieto, Bachelor of Arts, English

Andrea Perez, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Freeport

Na’Kyra Darthard, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Lake Jackson

Russell Burnett III, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Kinsey Camacho, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences

Kaylee Clements, Bachelor of Science, Education

Jaelyn Devecchio, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business

Ashley Flores, Bachelor of Science, Homeland Security Studies

Carolyn Jess, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science, Magna Cum Laude

Dalton Meyer, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Dustin Sanders, Bachelor of Arts, Criminal Justice

Megan Weeks, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication, Magna Cum Laude

Samuel Wilsey, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing, Honors/Honors College

Manvel

Sarah Adair, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude

Sydney Cisneros, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude

Jaquay Mcgowen, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Animation

Rachel Vasek, Master of Library Science, Library Science

Oyster Creek

Trevor Sissom, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management

Pearland

Joshua Berry, Bachelor of Music, Music

Raymond Cooper, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude

Luke Daniel, Bachelor of Business Admin, Marketing

Krystal Deochoa, Bachelor of Science, Health Care Administration, Highest Honors/Honors College

Hannah Eldridge, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Courtney Finnen, Bachelor of Science, Interior Design

Jeremias Gillespie, Bachelor of Arts, Mass Communication

Brittny Guerrero, Bachelor of Science, Education, Cum Laude

Justin Hall-Tyler, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering Tech

Morgan Hardy, Bachelor of Science, Education

Dana Jenkins-Post, Master of Education, Special Education

Annamarie Kilgore, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing

Melissa Laudig, Bachelor of Science, Education, Summa Cum Laude

David McKnight, Bachelor of Music, Music, Cum Laude

Bailey Anne Mullen, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

John Nichols, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Breanna Nwankwo, Bachelor of Science, Chemistry, Biomedical Sciences

Kayla Parker, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance, Summa Cum Laude

Laura Redlinger, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Aliya Rivera, Bachelor of Science, Psychology

Arturo Sanchez, Bachelor of Science, Environmental Science

Leah Stiles, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Magna Cum Laude

Angela Swindull, Master of Science, Agriculture

Xialing Walla, Master of Business Admin, Business Administration

Ciara Wallace, Bachelor of Science, Communication Studies

Richwood

Ruth Greer, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Rosharon

Jorge Diaz, Bachelor of Music, Music Therapy

Joshua Fahler, Master of Education, Curriculum & Instruction

Austin Kelton, Bachelor of Music, Music

Dawnyale Smith, Bachelor of Science, Political Science

Ulysses Velez, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

Surfside Beach

Bridget Mangum, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Sweeny

Dillon Angle, Bachelor of Science, Construction Management

West Columbia

Shelby Dickey, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences, Cum Laude

Willis Johnson Jr., Master of Science, Kinesiology

Jarius Kesee, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Joshua Walker, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice

LONGVIEW

LeTourneau University names spring graduates

LeTourneau University had spring 2022 commencement services recently for around 200 graduates who received bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Graduates with summa cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.8 and a perfect 4.0 throughout their college coursework. Those with magna cum laude honors maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.6 and 3.79, and cum laude graduates maintained a cumulative grade point average between 3.40 and 3.59.

LAKE JACKSON

Derian Cordero, Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology

PEARLAND

Andrew Eberhardt, Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Magna Cum Laude

Devin Kern, Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management, Magna Cum Laude

DeKALB, Ill.

Tennin completes doctorate

Over 2,200 students received their degrees from Northern Illinois University in May. Included among the graduates is Jorge Tennin of Rosharon who earned a Doctor of Education in Higher Education.

