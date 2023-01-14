Genesis chapters 12 through 15 help us to understand what faith is and what it looks like. God approached Abram in Genesis 12 and spoke to him about an amazing future that would one day change the face of all civilizations to come.
In the narrative of Abraham, we discover that faith involved God saying to leave your culture, your comfort, belonging, and security in order to go to a place that is unseen. Some might say God requires you to give up quite a bit in order for you to possess something you’ve never seen. I say faith always requires adventure. You don’t need faith for “mediocrity” or “average.” The essence of faith is personal belief and trust. Without faith in God, you cannot have a relationship with Him.
Can you imagine what it would be like to try to have a relationship with someone you don’t trust? After a while, the lack of trust in the relationship would worry you so much, you would, most likely, end it. There wouldn’t even be the need for evidence of disloyalty or betrayal, but you would end it based merely upon the worry and the anxiety of just imagining that the person you were in a relationship with had the capacity to do such a thing.
A relationship with God is built upon trust. But we must establish exactly what trust in God looks like based upon the Scriptures. In other words, what do trust and faith in God look like? This question is highly important and central to the believer’s walk with God.
What must be noted is that if you were to ask the average believer if he or she trusted God, they would likely say “Yes,” and then refer to their weekly attendance at church as evidence of this trust. However, there is no better model or picture of what faith looks like than that which is discovered in the narratives of Abraham and his encounters with God.
Faith and trust were the embodiment of Abraham’s relationship with God. Having faith in God is a command that calls you to discomfort. But, God follows the command with a promise. After calling you to discomfort, God says, “I’m going to make it worth your while.
If you want to go places that you’ve never gone, if you want to do things you have never done, if you want to see things you have never seen and possess things you have never had, you must appreciate adventure and you must possess faith!
There’s something that God wants you to do. He wants to do something in your life! God wants you to leave an inheritance. God wants you to make an impartation in your family. A morally disciplined life alone is not a healthy relationship with God. God wants to do some great things in your life. Thus, when God comes to you and tells you to leave something, He’s always trying to take you to something better.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.