Begin with the end in mind!
This happens to be “Habit #2” of Stephen R. Covey’s “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People.” I never read this book; perhaps I should. I typically steer away from self-help books, but this looks and smells like sound advice.
Begin with the end in mind — what a novel idea … sounds like goal-setting on the surface but I think it’s a bit more than that. I think it’s talking about a paradigm shift, something that changes the thought patterns and actions of your life.
I really like this quote from the book (I Googled excerpts): “If you don’t make a conscious effort to visualize who you are and what you want in life, then you empower other people and circumstances to shape you and your life by default.”
Like this self-help advice, I think we as Christians should visualize who we are and what we want in life — not from our perspective, but from Christ’s.
If we can see ourselves as Christ does, it should be life changing and revolutionary.
I used to read the following verses and feel a sense of doom and perhaps a little dread, but understanding who I am in Christ — I can now celebrate these very same verses.
“Immediately after the tribulation of those days the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light, and the stars will fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens will be shaken. Then will appear in heaven the sign of the Son of Man, and then all the tribes of the earth will mourn, and they will see the Son of Man coming on the clouds of heaven with power and great glory. And he will send out his angels with a loud trumpet call, and they will gather his elect from the four winds, from one end of heaven to the other.” (Matthew 24:29-31 ESV)
Maranatha — beginning with the end in mind. When the early Christian fell under persecution from the Roman Empire, they were subject to cruelty hard to imagine. Maranatha is an Aramaic word that means “the Lord is coming” or “come, O Lord.”
Living under those adverse conditions, the believers’ morale was lifted by the hope of the coming of the Lord. “Maranatha!” became the common greeting of the oppressed believers, replacing the Jewish greeting shalom or “peace”.
When we look at the mess the world is, don’t fret — remember who you are in Christ and know that the end is securely in his hands … and if you are in Christ, so are you! Let that promise motivate you toward what you want in life — that should be “to bring glory to God”!
Perhaps we all should take a quick inventory of our lives and see where we fall on this topic. What are you working for … or toward? How much effort are you exerting for your earthly lives in comparison to the eternal things of the kingdom? What is your motivation?
In Matthew, Jesus reminds us of where priorities should be.
“Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal, but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust destroys and where thieves do not break in and steal. For where your treasure is, there your heart will be also.” (Matthew 6:19-21 ESV)
Paul reminds Timothy to be a worker approved by God by sharing in suffering and rightly handling the word of God. (2 Tim 2:15). As Paul lays out the rules for a Christian household, he drives home the point that it is a matter of right motivations.
“Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men, knowing that from the Lord you will receive the inheritance as your reward. You are serving the Lord Christ.” (Colossians 3:23-24 ESV)
It’s a tale of two treasures … and it’s a matter of the heart. We can set our priorities straight if we begin with the end in mind.
