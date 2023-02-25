A mother sent her little girl to her room for misbehaving. A little while later she passed by her daughter’s door and heard her praying. “God, I am stuck up here because of YOU, you know. Last night I prayed for you to help me be a good girl. Well, you didn’t, so now it’s your fault!”
That young one expresses thoughts of many people: As members of the family of God, we receive special protections and privileges from our creator. God promises us prosperity. God will provide for us, God will protect us, and God will give us power. We have benefits as members of the church, the Body of Christ.
This line of thinking has a major flaw at its core: It puts us in control of God. It calls us to honor, respect and trust God only if and when God takes care of us. This builds only a transactional relationship with God — “What have you done for me lately?” No friendship or family, much less spiritual faith, can exist with that as its basis.
The “friends” of Job had much the same approach to Job’s troubles. “If you are diligent and dutiful and if you keep all the rules, then only good and pleasant things will happen to you.”
We expect no challenging times. They cannot, will not happen. We will get bailed out of any tough situations. Any good we have done we have earned on our own.
Instead of proclaiming the mighty acts of God, we turn the phrase around and focus on what God has done for us. We can even believe that because of our own righteous ways and God’s special blessings, we rank higher than others. Those who have bad things happen must have gone astray, now getting the punishment they deserve.
At the end of the story, God, speaking through the whirlwind, proved Job’s friends wrong. As we know from our everyday lives, we all experience rough spots, even tragedies, as part of our natural existence. We need not avoid nor deny them but stand in the midst of any trouble and move through whatever we face with courage that God continues to go with us, no matter what.
In the fourth chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus finds himself in a very uncomfortable place, actually led into the wilderness by God’s Spirit. He faces the real possibility of using his privilege to serve himself. Famished after 40 days without ample provisions, why not make some bread from some of these stones around here? Why not jump off the tippy top of the temple, just to make sure that God still cares and will save him? Why not give in to wheeling and dealing and doing whatever it takes to win power in the world? You can read the full story in Matthew 4:1-11.
The devil confronts Jesus with a very basic question: “Since the voice at your baptism called you the ‘Son of God,’ you must have some really special privilege and power with God. How do you plan to use all that influence?”
A quick solution appeared right in front of the hungry Jesus. Bread takes a long process to make — grow grain, mill it, knead it and bake it. Why not shortcut all that and eat right now? He also must have felt very alone, perhaps even abandoned by God. He could go check and see if God still cared for him. Standing powerless in a world of advantage-takers, he could easily give in to scheming and manipulative tactics to ensure that he could win any battle.
Jesus did not choose the path proposed by the devil, to claim his status above other people and use his super powers. All of the options offered by the tempter threaten to break and destroy the core relationship of trust and love for our loving creator and redeemer.
He chose to unite with all humans and walk the journey that we all walk. In fact, here we find what really set him apart from all of us. He did not claim divine authority over nature or humans, but identified completely with our trek, all the while trusting God’s continued presence.
Jesus faced the struggles and pains and griefs that we all face, without bailing out or claiming special power or privilege. He simply relied on God’s faithful and loving word — the same word the Israelites out of Egypt and through their own wilderness experience.
Instead of a miraculous meal, he chose to see bread as God’s gift, to live all of life as God’s loving gift to us. Instead of feeding himself, he fed thousands of others, leading us to move from our selfish needs and wants to reach out in service to others.
Instead of jumping off into angels’ arms, he chose to face the lonely times of doubt and anxiety by relying on God’s all-sufficient grace. He rejected the no rules, “win at all costs” approach and opted to give himself to others in love and sacrifice.
After the devil left, the temptations continued, just as they do for us. Our trying times do not mean that we have gone astray or that the divine powers have placed curses on us. We struggle even today against the wrong use of power, the wrong way to get popular and the wrong kind of methods to come out winners.
Beloved author Henri Nouwen says, “Power offers an easy substitute for the hard task of love. It seems easier to be God than to love God, easier to control people than to love people, easier to own life than to love life. … We have been tempted to replace love with power.”
We live our lives as gifts from God, who meets us in our wildernesses and grants us grace and love that we in turn share with all the world around us. We do not need to get on television and social media or make millions of dollars putting on a show. We not need to blame God for all that does not go our way. We can touch people and say very simply, “We Christians help each other. That’s who we are.”
So if you are a “child of God,” … (Complete the sentence as you live your days.)
