Sooner or later, there will come a time that you will need a miracle from God and He will be there for you.
Jesus knew He could not perform miracles without the Holy Spirit. It takes the power of the supernatural. Holy Spirit is a person. He indwells the heart, the vessel, the body of a person. He is with every believer that is born again. You have to learn to follow Him.
“And you know that God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Spirit and with power. Then Jesus went around doing good and healing all who were oppressed by the devil, for God was with Him.” (Acts 10:38)
The Holy Spirit descended on Jesus during His baptism and anointed Him with power. Afterward, Jesus began His ministry and displayed His power by casting out demons, healing the sick and teaching with authority. Jesus didn’t need to repent or turn from sin; rather, his baptism served as a sign to John, and future generations of believers, that He was the Messiah.
“But if I do His work, believe in the evidence of the miraculous works I have done, even if you don’t believe me. Then you will know and understand that the Father is in me, and I am in the Father.” (John 10:38)
Jesus not only operates by the Holy Spirit, He baptizes His followers in this limitless access to the Spirit of God. If Jesus relied on the power of the Spirit, then how much more must we rely on Him and listen to Him.
“‘These miraculous signs will accompany those who believe: They will cast out demons in my name, and they will speak in new languages. They will be able to handle snakes with safety, and if they drink anything poisonous, it won’t hurt them. They will be able to place their hands on the sick, and they will be healed.’ When the Lord Jesus had finished talking with them, he was taken up into heaven and sat down in the place of honor at God’s right hand. And the disciples went everywhere and preached, and the Lord worked through them, confirming what they said by many miraculous signs.” (Mark 16:17-20)
The Scripture says “these miraculous signs will accompany those who believe,” not just the preacher, teacher or the high priest. God is the same yesterday, today and forever more (Hebrews 13:8). He is not controlled by time. He is actually outside of time and He doesn’t change. If God is immutable, why would He stop doing miracles? God is very much performing miracles as you read this.
Be encouraged; He can heal anyone of anything. There is nothing special about me, I’m just a person like you trying to live for Him as I continue learning how to love Him and those around me. I humbly relay this testimony to you and declare that in this particular case, it was God’s will to manifest His power for His glory.
I would like to share a miraculous testimony of a fellow coworker’s brother named Lorenzo. I gave him a “Miracles Happen” blanket that was purchased from Joan Hunter’s Ministries in December, and his health significantly began to improve. There were also many prayer intercessors praying for him throughout Houston, including New Birth Church in Lake Jackson.
On Nov. 29, I received a call from UMC Hospital in Lubbock. The hospital had been trying to reach me since 8:30 a.m., but since I wasn’t familiar with the area code, I just kept blowing it off. After 7 p.m. that day, I was still receiving calls from this unfamiliar area code and I chose to answer. This was a call I will never forget. I was informed my oldest brother had been in a major car accident with a semi truck and he had been take by LifeFlight to UMC Hospital. He was immediately taken to the operating room where they repaired multiple broken bones, pelvis, cracked ribs, kidneys and lung lacerations.
After receiving this call, I immediately jumped on a flight to see in my mind what was left of my brother. If I tell you I should have been identifying a body but God said “No!” Once I arrived in Lubbock some 500 miles away, I went into his ICU room and whispered, “I don’t know what God has for you to do, but you need to make sure you get on it.” Also understand, we had buried our mother seven weeks prior to this accident, and I just saw my brother six days before this accident. My brother literally had eight different surgeries within six days. His blood pressure stayed on the low end and, of course, they were giving him every drug possible to keep him alive.
So moving forward, the week of Christmas, they wanted us to take him off of life support, but my siblings and I said no. A few weeks later, Lorenzo was more alert, moving and comprehending so much more. Although he still had multiple things still going on, he was moving in the right direction. Of course, I was traveling back and forward and constantly on the phone with his doctors and nurses. On Jan. 5, he had his speech therapist call me so he could say happy birthday to me. Of course, I lost it because I knew the condition he was in.
Since that day, he has been progressing beautifully! He was transported to a rehabilitation center here in Galveston on April 3. He’s improving daily. His mindset is strong and he has a determination like no other. There is so much more I can tell you, but I would’ve been writing for days. God has been extremely good to us, and we owe Him everything!
Since Lorenzo’s miracle, we have mailed over 130 blankets to very ill people and many were healed miraculously. If you need a “Miracles Happen” blanket, please contact New Birth Church in Lake Jackson.
