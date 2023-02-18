Jesus loves you. You may have read many Bible verses on love. You may have even grown up singing phrases like “Jesus loves me this I know.” But have you allowed the truth that Jesus loves you to really sink into your heart? When you realize that the One holding the entire universe together is the same one who is completely crazy about you, you find yourself realizing there really is nothing to be afraid of.
God exclaims His love for us in the Bible 310 times in 280 verses. The word “love” is discovered 131 times in the Old Testament and 179 times in the New Testament in the King James Version.
How many times does Jesus say “love” in the Bible? The word “love” actually appears 57 times in the Gospel of John, more often than any of the other gospels combined. Plus, it appears another 46 times in the letter of 1st John.
Four unique forms of love are found in Scripture. They are communicated through four Greek words (Eros, Storge, Philia and Agape) and are characterized by romantic love, family love, brotherly love and God’s divine love.
Eros is what we would call romantic love. This includes love found in Song of Solomon or even in unhealthy places mentioned where sex and sexual immorality become an idol for certain communities.
Storge refers to love between family members. Think of how many examples of Storge you can find in the Bible between the many families mentioned: Noah and his children, fathers and mothers devoted to their children, Ruth and Naomi, to name a few.
The third Greek word for love, philia, refers to friendship and camaraderie. The city of Philadelphia is known as the city of “Brotherly Love.” That’s because this form of love is Greek for the deep, emotional bonds that connect two people. Often this is exemplified in friendship, but really it is also extended to those who show love and care for others out of their love for their neighbor. (John 13:35)
Finally, agape is used to speak of God’s love that He has for the world and that Christians are supposed to emulate. This is the word for love that is most commonly used in the New Testament. Agape is what Jesus demonstrated on the cross for us by sacrificing His life and taking on the entire burden of sin for all mankind so that we could have life everlasting with Him in Heaven.
Obedience
God requires us to love him with all our hearts and put nothing before Him. Jesus came to earth and demonstrated how to love like this by sacrificing everything including His life to fulfill the Father’s mission.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.” (John 3:16 NKJV) This verse shows the emotional love of God when He sent His only begotten son Jesus as a sacrifice for our sins.
The only reliable means of measuring our love for God is to examine whether we obey Him. We may dress the part, act the part, talk the part of being a Christian, but none of these things prove that we genuinely love God. Obedience is the only way.
“Those who accept my commandments and obey them are the ones who love me. And because they love me, my Father will love them. And I will love them and reveal myself to each of them.” (John 14:21 New Living Translation)
Love Your Neighbor
“So now I am giving you a new commandment: Love each other. Just as I have loved you, you should love each other. Your love for one another will prove to the world that you are my disciples.” (John 13:34-35 NLT)
Eight times in the Bible we are told to love our neighbor — one of the Bible’s most repeated commands. Loving your neighbor is the opposite of selfishness, the common human practice. Whether they appreciate you or respond to your love, Jesus’ command is still valid: You must show love to your neighbor in a practical way.
When Jesus was asked by someone who His neighbor was (Luke 10:29), Jesus responded by telling the story of the good Samaritan, who helped a stranger in need by the roadside. Then, in verse 37, Jesus told the man to go and do like the good Samaritan.
A neighbor is someone who is nearby wherever you are. Us loving our neighbors is part of God’s plan to evangelize them. Our love demonstrates what God and His kingdom are like.
Examine Your Love
Look at your life at home and at work. Ask yourself these questions honestly:
Do I live in the forgiveness and life and freedom of John 3:16?
Does the wonder of being loved by God shape my relationships?
With whom do I most need to be patient at this time?
Who do I need to listen to better at this time?
How can I become more courteous?
Testimony
As a child, my mother, Brenda George, was very strict about taking my siblings and I to church weekly. We attended Inspire Church (formerly Christian Tabernacle) located in Houston under the leadership of Dr. R. Heard. However, I did not have a relationship with God until 2020, at age 35.
The pandemic forced nearly the entire world to shut down. As I sat at home, unemployed, I hit rock bottom. I cried out to Jesus on my living room floor while listening to Tasha Cobbs. I asked God if He was watching me cry and if He loved me. I asked Him to baptize me with the Holy Spirit with the evidence of speaking in tongues. Suddenly, I received the gift of tongues and began to cry tears of joy. I can truly say God has never left my side! I am thankful for His grace and mercy.
My mother believed the Word of God that says, “Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” (Proverbs 22:6)
Closing
Carrying true biblical love means you don’t disappear at the sight of a person’s imperfections. Unconditional love is a choice, not a feeling. Love is caring tenderly about another the way you would care for yourself. Love is seeking to protect someone’s heart and see the gold even when it’s hard.
If you are ready to experience a type of love you can’t find in this world. Say the following prayer:
Father, Thank You for sending Jesus just for me. Today, I believe that You lived, You died, and You rose again with all power for my salvation. Today, I repent and I turn to You. Change my mind, show me the Kingdom, transform me. I’m Yours. In Jesus’ name, Amen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.