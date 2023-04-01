A few years ago there was a man named Henk Otte living with his wife and children in Amsterdam. His wife came from Ghana; when they had saved up enough money, they took a trip back to her homeland to visit relatives. That’s when Henk’s life changed.
Local leaders, from the Ewe tribe, noticed him and decided Henk was the reincarnation of their tribal chief, who had been his wife’s grandfather. Today, in the Netherlands, he is Henk, but in Ghana, he is Togbe, which means “king.” According to his friends, it is hard to imagine a less-likely king.
Unless you include Jesus. He didn’t grow up in a palace, either, but in the backwaters of Galilee. Jesus had no servants; most of his adult life He had a regular job, as a carpenter. Then, when he was about 30 years old, Jesus began preaching. He drew large crowds. He performed miracles: He calmed storms, healed the sick and even raised the dead. Eventually, He got into trouble, not for claiming to be a king, but for claiming to be the King, the long-awaited Messiah. Then, one day, Jesus of Nazareth, the unlikely king, rode into Jerusalem on a donkey.
A huge crowd gathered to see Jesus that day. It was the Passover festival, which every adult male within 20 miles of Jerusalem was expected to attend. Many other people came from every corner of the Roman Empire and beyond. No matter where he lived, every Jewish male hoped to celebrate Passover in Jerusalem at least once during his lifetime.
Some years later, a Roman governor took a census of the lambs that were sacrificed at Passover. That year, 250,000 lambs were killed. Since one lamb was required for every 10 people, it meant that at least 2.5 million Jews were present at Passover. They came together to remember how their ancestors had been delivered from slavery in Egypt. But many of them must also have hoped that God would send a new king, in their day, to deliver them from the Romans who occupied their land.
Out of that huge number of pilgrims who had gathered in David’s City, many thousands must have come out to watch Jesus.
Some of them believed Jesus was the One. It was widely rumored He was the Christ, the promised Messiah. They hoped He would make a public declaration. Perhaps He would raise an army that would storm the Antonine Fortress, Rome’s stronghold in Jerusalem, and toss the invaders back into the sea. However, this was not what Jesus had come to do. If they had listened to Him, they would have discovered He was a very different kind of king.
But the crowd did not listen. Instead, they tore branches from palm trees, a symbol of military victory, and threw them before Him. Some of them probably remembered how Judas Maccabeus had defeated the hated Seleucid Greeks, and how the whole of Jerusalem had celebrated by waving branches cut from palms. Thirty years after Jesus entered the city, when the Romans were temporarily ousted, the Jews minted their own coins, which bore the image of a palm leaf, signifying victory.
As Jesus rode into Jerusalem, the crowds cried out, “Hosanna!” It was more than a shout of praise; it meant “Save us, now!” It was their way of saying, “Set us free, now. Get rid of the Romans, now. We want to be free.” They also shouted a line from Psalm 118, the “Conqueror’s Psalm’”: “Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!” Clearly, many of them saw Jesus as a military leader, a liberator. They felt that something was about to happen. They were right about that, but not in the way they expected. When Christ rode in triumph into Jerusalem, He came as a very different kind of king. In what way?
First, this King would die for His subjects. You don’t see presidential candidates aspiring to that. But Jesus was born to die. He said as much to His disciples. He’d tried to explain this to the crowd, but with so many people, He couldn’t expect to be heard. So, Jesus made His point by riding, not on a proud stallion, but a humble donkey. This meant two things.
First, it was a claim to be the Messiah. It was a public re-enactment of the words of the prophet Zechariah: “See, your King comes to you, righteous and bearing salvation, gentle and seated on a donkey’s colt.” It was also a claim to be a certain kind of messiah. Donkeys were not used in battle. Grown men often had to bend their knees to ride them. Jesus was saying, “I’m not a conqueror.” Men dreamed of a warrior, but He came as the Prince of Peace.
Of course, they didn’t understand. If they hadn’t been so focused on getting rid of the Romans, they may have understood when Jesus said, “I, when I am lifted up from the earth, will draw all men to myself.” If they hadn’t been so intent on political freedom, they might have known He had come to bring them freedom from sin. He would be lifted up on the cross to pay the price for their rebellion. He was the ruler who would give His life as a ransom. He was a different kind of king, but exactly the kind we need.
Second, Christ is different because this king would teach His followers that, to live, they too must die. That’s what Jesus said to the Greeks who questioned Him: “Unless a grain of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many. …” He was saying that, in order to bear fruit as His follower, you must be willing to surrender. You must be ready to give your desires and your possessions, even your lives, to Him. It’s called self-sacrifice, and it is the hallmark of the Christian faith. You live by dying to self-centeredness; you learn to live by giving yourself away. You experience abundant life when you say no to self and yes to God.
There are many examples of this.
George Mueller, the 19th century evangelist, founded 117 schools in his lifetime and helped to provide education for more than 120,000 children, mostly orphans.
Dietrich Bonhoeffer lost his life because of his opposition to evil and his commitment to Christ. He once wrote “To deny oneself is to be aware only of Christ, and no more of self, to see only Him who goes before us, and no more the road which is too hard for us.”
Maximilian Kolbe, a Polish monk who was imprisoned in Auschwitz, gave up his life in order to let another live. He had learned, long before, that joy is to be found in dying to self, and in submitting one’s will to the will of God. Kolbe laid down his life, serving others, in obedience to King Jesus.
If you visit Auschwitz today, you will find a perpetual flame burning. It is a flame of remembrance, so that the world will never forget what happened there. But it’s more than that — the flame also celebrates the men and women who, while enduring the greatest of horrors, demonstrated the greatest love. It is not a monument to Father Kolbe alone, though he certainly ought to be remembered. The flame points ultimately to Jesus Christ, who laid down His life for sinners; the Master who came, not to be served, but to serve; the different kind of King, who came to die, riding on a donkey.
