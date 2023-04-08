What is a situation you’ve experienced where it felt like all hope was lost? Maybe you’re right in the middle of one today.
Jesus’ crucifixion account in John 19 is a powerful read for those of us who feel hopeless. As we read through this moment, we see what has to be the most hopeless moment ever experienced to those who were there. Yet, in the midst of it, we can be reminded that God is always working.
It is a reminder for us in our own moments that feel like all is lost or life is out of control. No matter the circumstance: With God there is always hope.
Crucifixion was invented by the Greeks; it was perfected by the Romans. They had created a system of execution that was meant to inflict maximum pain and send a message to all who saw it. It was a form of punishment that was imposed upon many people throughout history, but it was chosen by only one. Jesus.
It’s important for us to remember. When it seemed like all hope was gone, God was working and His plan was coming together.
Jesus’ presence on the cross is not only about dying in our place, but it is also about Him bearing the penalty of our sin. Ultimately, Jesus is there to fix what we have broken and to make a way to be forgiven and reunited with the Father.
This makes Jesus’ final words so powerful: “It is finished.”
We no longer have to perform, strive or sacrifice things to be near God. We simply have to believe Jesus and receive what He has done for us.
Jesus’ statement, “It is finished,” is the foundation of the Christian faith. Do you believe it?
When you don’t believe Jesus’ claim that it is finished
You’ll constantly wonder what we must do to keep God pleased with us.
When hard times come, you’ll wonder if God is punishing you because of something you’ve done.
Your relationship with God will become a checklist of dos and don’ts.
You will always wonder if God is pleased with you or mad at you.
God is not a vicious or moody father who demands perfection to earn His love. He is kind. He is loving. He is good.
You only have to look at Jesus on the cross to be astonished at His love and compassion for you. When Jesus said that, “IT IS FINISHED,” it truly is.
If you have given your life to Jesus …
You now have the freedom to walk away from those sins that you feel have control over you. You can live, not in fear, but in gratitude to God. You have been made a new person, and God’s spirit now lives within you. It is finished.
Yet, we have the benefit of seeing the whole story. Those who were present at Jesus’ crucifixion did not see what God was doing yet.
When Jesus was crucified there were no more followers, only sympathizers.
He simply claimed too much about Himself for any followers to be left. He claimed to be the resurrection and the life. He claimed to be the Son of God. He claimed to be the promised Messiah that they had waited on for hundreds of years.
In their minds, the person He claimed to be can’t be arrested and killed by the Romans. If he was arrested, beaten and crucified, then He clearly was not who He claimed to be. There was no dream to keep alive. Hope itself had died.
His followers proceeded to place Jesus’ body in a tomb and perform the Jewish burial customs because they expected Him to stay dead. There is no countdown. There is no hope to be found.
As the sun set, and Passover began, they made their ways home — confused, hopeless and with a million questions.
Maybe you’ve felt just as hopeless before in your life. Or maybe you currently feel that way.
Here is what is important to see in the midst of this story.
Even in the moments where we feel like all is lost and life is out of control, God is working.
Even the chaos of Jesus’ crucifixion is filled with reminders that God’s plan is coming together. Even when those who were there couldn’t see it.
Prophecies written in the Old Testament hundreds of years before Jesus’ crucifixion remind us that God has a plan, and He is always working.
Psalm 22 foreshadows that Jesus’ hands and feet would be pierced and that they would fight over His garment. Zechariah 22:10 tells us that Jesus’ side would be pierced. Psalm 34:19-20 tells us that none of His bones will be broken. Psalm 69:19-21 tells us that they would give Jesus vinegar to drink.
Lastly, Isaiah 53, which was written 700 years before Jesus’ arrival, tells us exactly what He would come to do.
All these fulfilled promises are meant for us to understand that God is working all things together for redemption. In the crucifixion story, and in your story.
And ultimately, THIS IS NOT THE END.
Jesus dying on the cross is not the end. And where you find yourself in your story is not the end. Jesus wants us to trust that He is working all things together in ways we don’t always understand.
When it’s hard to see, just remember those who buried Jesus.
Their dream is over. Their king is dead. All hope is gone.
Yet, in the midst of their own grief, God is at work. He is doing something that they cannot see or understand, but they will soon know.
The greatest news the world has ever received is on it’s way.
Hope is coming.
