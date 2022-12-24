The first two chapters of Matthew introduce us to the reason for Christmas:
“And she will have a son, and you are to name him Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.” All of this occurred to fulfill the Lord’s message through his prophet: “Look! The virgin will conceive a child! She will give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel, which means ‘God is with us.” (Matthew 1:21-23 NLT)
What makes Christmas unique is that the person we celebrate is actually God in flesh. Jesus Christ is the most unique person who’s ever lived. He possessed a hypostatic union, two natures in one person unmixed forever. There is a divine nature and a human nature — fully God and fully man made possible by a virgin birth. The human egg and the Holy Spirit create the most unique individual — the God-man. “God created everything through him, and nothing was created except through him.” (John 1:3 NLT)
Jesus was in a crib but He made His mother. All the animals that came to that occasion were created by Him. Yet, he was crying as a baby for His mother’s milk. He is fully man so He can get thirsty, yet He is fully God so He can walk on water.
“About three o’clock in the morning Jesus came toward them, walking on the water. When the disciples saw him walking on the water, they were terrified. In their fear, they cried out, “It’s a ghost!” But Jesus spoke to them at once. “Don’t be afraid,” he said. “Take courage. I am here!” (Matthew 14:25-27 NLT)
All of biblical history looks forward to the uniqueness of this person called Jesus Christ. When sin entered the world, the first direct prophecy in Genesis 3:15 was that the woman seed would defeat the serpent. “And I will cause hostility between you and the woman, and between your offspring and her offspring. He will strike your head, and you will strike his heel.” (Genesis 3:15 NLT)
Mary, a young teenage girl, gets the opportunity of a lifetime. In Luke chapter 1, an angel comes to Mary and tells her she will have a baby. This presents a biological dilemma. Mary says in Luke 1:34, “How can this be since I am a virgin?” This is a very practical question. She had never been intimate with a man and she was a virgin. Logically, biologically and scientifically, what the angel had just told her couldn’t happen. The angel tells her the Holy Spirit will come upon her and the power of the Most High will overshadow her. For this reason, the holy child will be called the Son of God (Luke 1:35).
In verse 37, the angel tells her something we should not overlook. He tells her the reason you should believe this is because nothing is impossible with God. One of the main lessons of Christmas is to not put God in a box. When God wants to do something, He can transcend logic to do it. He can transcend your education to do it.
Let’s contrast Mary with Zechariah.
Zechariah is married to Elizabeth, who is a relative to Mary. An angel comes to Zechariah in this same chapter and tells him he will be a father to a baby. Zechariah is old in age and asks the angel a big question. He asks, “How will I know this for certain?” That is the same question Mary had, “How can this thing be?” Zechariah goes logical like Mary did.
“Zechariah said to the angel, ‘How can I be sure this will happen? I’m an old man now, and my wife is also well along in years.’” (Luke 1:18 NLT) In Luke 1:20, “But now, since you didn’t believe what I said, you will be silent and unable to speak until the child is born. For my words will certainly be fulfilled at the proper time.” Zechariah and Mary both had doubts and questions.
In Luke 1:38, “Mary responded, ‘I am the Lord’s servant. May everything you have said about me come true.” And then the angel left her.’” Zechariah’s doubt was a miracle that led him to unbelief. Mary’s doubt was a miracle that led her to submission. She was willing to be God’s bondservant. When she embraced it, the supernatural entered into the natural.
Don’t go into the New Year with human understanding or natural thinking as though that will determine what God is able to do. The angel told Mary nothing is impossible with God.
If you really want to experience God in the New Year and you really want to make the most out of Christmas, live a life that seeks to please him — it is called righteousness. Be fully committed to Him — it is called being devout. He gives us a warning in Luke 2:34-35, “Then Simeon blessed them, and he said to Mary, the baby’s mother, ‘This child is destined to cause many in Israel to fall, and many others to rise. He has been sent as a sign from God, but many will oppose him. As a result, the deepest thoughts of many hearts will be revealed. And a sword will pierce your very soul.’”
There is a price to be paid to follow Jesus Christ. Simeon says to Mary, “And a sword will pierce your soul too.” Mary paid a tremendous price to bring the savior into the world. The cross of Christ sifts people, “the thoughts of many hearts will be revealed.” And honesty. Pain and suffering is not easy, but thank God the pain is only the process, it is not the reward. Many will rise, many will stand firm. Therein lies the reward. Many will choose to trust Jesus Christ all the way to the cross. The price of following Christ all the way to the cross is pain and suffering, but the reward is salvation.
Jesus is the light of the world. He wants to illumine your light in the New Year. Those who found Jesus found guidance, miracles and the supernatural. You can go into the New Year with a plain, ordinary life and just use your own human understanding to do the best you can. Or you can decide to not lean on your own understanding and bank on the supernatural. You can take the first step today and accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior.
Pray this:
Dear Lord Jesus, I know that I am a sinner, and I ask for Your forgiveness. I believe You died for my sins and rose from the dead. I turn from my sins and invite You to come into my heart and life. I want to trust and follow You as my Lord and Savior. Amen.
