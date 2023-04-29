The congregation had just heard the w ell-known story of the Good Shepherd from the 10th chapter of the Gospel of John. “I am the Good Shepherd.” Then the preacher asked from the pulpit, “What does the shepherd do for the sheep?” A young voice from the front row offered loudly, “He fleeces them!”
Of course, the minister hoped to hear some different verbs, like “cares” and “nurtures” and “protects.” Sometimes that unexpected answer matches our own experience. The ones we think care for us or protect us end up disappointing us and leading us astray. We often wonder about who cares best for us.
Fears and vulnerabilities cloud our perception. We hold on to anger from getting hurt. We carry loads of guilt from falling short or not measuring up to others’ expectations.
Simple words like “I love you” often get forgotten or pushed back in our memory. We need daily nurture and support, very much like sheep.
“I am the good shepherd. The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep. The hired hand, who is not the shepherd and does not own the sheep, sees the wolf coming and leaves the sheep and runs away — and the wolf snatches them and scatters them. The hired hand runs away because a hired hand does not care for the sheep. I am the good shepherd. I know my own and my own know me, just as the Father knows me and I know the Father. And I lay down my life for the sheep.” (John 10-11-15)
Jesus reminds us that good shepherds genuinely care for their sheep. Some may remember the picture of Jesus which I saw in my Sunday School room as a child — a very warm and welcoming depiction of Christ holding a lamb on his shoulders, surrounded by the rest of the flock.
Jesus looks well-suited for all the nice church people. That picture can surely offer great comfort to a lot of people. But would (could) such a peaceful, sanguine Jesus ever really care about me? I’m not cute and cuddly like a little lamb. That clean white robe he has on would get pretty grimy and dirty out among the bunch of sheep I usually hang with.
“Sheep work is dirty, unromantic, and requires a certain hardness of heart,“ Australian preacher Andrew Prior said. “You’d only ever put a lamb around your shoulders if you were already filthy, and didn’t mind getting a rash from the prickles, or getting trickles down your back.”
Real sheep are not really cute and cuddly, when you get up close. They have a reputation for not having a lot of sense, for easily running off to follow any one of the flock. They cannot be herded from behind like cattle but must be led from in front. They live totally dependent on the actions and motivations of their shepherd.
Whom do we trust to care for us? Whose voice do we follow when we need someone to reach out and lead us? Who knows you by name and takes time to listen to your real needs?
Many different voices clamor for our attention and even for our trust. They purport to offer what we think we need or want. Watch the news and the commercials and television. You will have no trouble finding a myriad of possible “shepherds,” all claiming they can provide for us and protect us.
That pastoral view of Jesus with the sheep provides a welcoming and comforting image for us but can also mislead us greatly. Jesus truly gets down where we live, among all the grit and grime. As the Good Shepherd, Jesus willingly goes out in the field with us. He “pitches his tent” among ours. “The Word became flesh and lived among us.” (John 1:14) “Indeed, God did not send the Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him.” (John 3:17)
Jesus’ love is God’s love — a radical, unconditional love that engages the full reality of our world. “Loving the unlovely,” explains Congregational pastor Neil Chapell. “Serving the ungrateful. Compassion for the corrupt. Welcoming the outcast. Radical love. God’s been there, done that. … This is the Good Shepherd.”
And Jesus, the Good Shepherd not only provides safety and shelter for the sheep in the pen. He also calls us out into the world to love and to serve, as he does.
In a short poem called “Pasture,” Andrew King of the United Church of Canada sums up these themes.
We’ll name this voice acceptance,
we’ll name it mercy and forgiveness,
we’ll name it the voice of God’s love,
inviting us gently to feed.
It invites us to enter pasture
when we think we’re too hurting to listen,
too angry or grieving or fearful
to hear the voice that calls us to peace.
It invites us to enter pasture
when we’re sure we’re too busy to listen,
too burdened or worried or pressured
to hear the voice that calls us to peace.
Sheep can be pretty stinky needy, and unpredictable creatures — and hard to love. Just like us! But guess who loves and cares for the sheep. Guess who continues to love and care for us. Amen.
