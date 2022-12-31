As the old adage goes, we all know the dangers of trying to fool Mother Nature, but we fall into far darker straits if we ever try to fool a fearful, angry, power-hungry tyrant. Just such an evil ruler appears in the 2nd Chapter of Matthew’s Gospel.
The magi — the “wise men” — seek to find a newborn, destined to rule the people with power and peace. Herod plays his part well. As these strange visitors described their mission to him, Herod became terrified. Knowing his potential for devastating rage, the whole city of Jerusalem cowered in fear as well.
The sly, scheming ruler consulted the leading scholars and discovered Bethlehem as the destination for their journey. In tune with his sneaky character, Herod learned privately just when these students of the skies had seen the amazing new star. He pompously promised that he, too, would go pay homage to such an honorable one.
Neither the first nor the last to play this despicable role, Herod serves as a clear example of the human potential for evil against any adversaries, especially against peace, justice, and equality among all the people. The coming of the Messiah does not automatically solve all conflicts and settle all wars. In fact, when God enters the world, the selfish forces in our world — as well as those deep within each of us — become more fearful and ferociously antagonistic.
This ancient story continues today. We all know the words and have probably sung them several times: “Long lay the world in sin and error pining.” (From “O Holy Night,” translated from the French by John Sullivan Dwight). Here “pining” means that we languish in our failures to resolve “sin and error.” Our human propensity to mess things up has indeed produced mess upon mess.
A not-so-familiar third verse of the well-known carol, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear” (by Edmund H. Sears) reads, in a non-poetic paraphrased version:
You, beneath life’s crushing load,
whose forms are bending low,
who strain along the uphill climb,
with painful steps and slow:
along with the world, have suffered long.
Despite the songs of angels,
Two thousand years of wrong have rolled along.
And at war with each other, we hear not
The love-song which they bring.
These words do not mean to bring us anxiety or despair. They simply pull the veil back and reveal the reality in which we exist. We need more than we can produce or accomplish on our own.
These messages from the Bible as well as from our beloved carols remind us that the story of redemption, salvation and reconciliation winds through and around someone like Herod, who fakes worship and kills all his enemies.
But neither the Herods of the world nor our own sin and error define the scope of the story, nor do they determine our hope for the future.
Those foreign travelers did finally find the baby Jesus. The Bible does not say how many came or give any of their names. But we know they came from far away, from a different language and culture, and even a quite different religion. The power of God’s light in the world stretches everywhere.
When they saw that the star had stopped, they were overwhelmed with joy. On entering the house, they saw the child with Mary his mother; and they knelt down and paid him homage. Then, opening their treasure chests, they offered him gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. (Matthew 2:10-11)
A popular meme suggests a slightly different account. If “Three Wise Women” had come instead, “They would have asked directions, arrived on time, helped deliver the baby, brought practical gifts (some versions suggest diapers), cleaned the stable, made a casserole, and there would be peace on earth.”
In any case, these folks from the East might have understood the value of frankincense and myrrh, used for medicinal purposes for over 5,000 years in places like India and Asia. In many parts of the world — especially poor and remote areas — childbirth represents the most dangerous thing a woman can do. These special gifts would have greatly assisted Mary and the young one through the early years of growth.
Matthew tells us that the magi made it safely back to their home,. “And having been warned in a dream not to return to Herod, (the magi) left for their own country by another road.” (2:12) Joseph, Mary, and Jesus also escaped Herod’s evil plan and become refugees in Egypt, until they could safely return and settled in Nazareth, instead of Bethlehem.
The Messiah entered the world, and the world did not change. Brutality still takes charge after Jesus’ birth as much as it did before. God does not cause evil but joins our journey in all times of distress: in the voice guiding us, in the sending of us to safety, in the healing of our pain, and in the presence in our lives.
Pastor Nadia Bolz-Weber reminds us, “for those who suffer from addiction and mental illness, for those with unprocessed trauma, for the poor and the poor of spirit, for the incarcerated and all who live in a desperation that precludes the delusion of self-sufficiency — we know that right relationship with God is actually knowing just how in need of grace we are.”
Herein lies the real power behind those songs we love to sing. That third verse of “Midnight Clear” ends with these thoughts:
O hush the noise, all ye who struggle,
Rest beside the weary road
And hear the angels sing!
“O Holy Night” also adds “Till he appear’d and the soul felt its worth.” Our souls need to feel their worth, a worth given us by the love and grace of God, our Creator. Our souls can never feel their worth if we have to earn it. If you are lowly in this life, or if you struggle with your flaws — the things that make you weak, the mistakes you keep making — God has a message for you. God values you. God loves you. God redeems you.
So, “Fall on your knees,” says Pastor Nadia.
Fall on your knees before a God who Mary bore into this world as delicate unprotected, unarmed, defenseless, lowly flesh. Fall on your knees before the one who loves without caution, without measure, without concern for pre-existing conditions. Fall on your knees before a God in whose grace you can relax and try less hard and know that your flawed, imperfect, lumpy self is so totally loved and worthy to be loved.
May your soul feel its worth. Amen.
Note: In my faith tradition (Evangelical Lutheran Church in America), we celebrate the coming of the magi on Jan. 6, known throughout the Hispanic world as Dia de Reyes.
