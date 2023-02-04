Ever find yourself going the wrong way on a one way street? It’s confusing, embarrassing and sometimes frightening. The good news – it’s a simple fix if you’re lucky enough to find a place to turn around.
Have you ever considered you may be going the wrong way spiritually?
It’s also confusing and embarrassing. And if you understand the implications, it’s quite frightening. The good news is you don’t need luck. There’s a clear path that will keep you going the right direction for the rest of your life into the next – life after death.
But here’s an important thing to understand. There’s only one path. The pathway to God is a one way street.
The night before his crucifixion, Jesus prepared his disciples for his impending death; but more importantly, for life after he returned to heaven. He said, “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. (John 14:1)
There was reason to be troubled. Moments earlier Jesus told his disciples:
• One of them would betray him
• Another would deny knowing him, and
• He was going where none of them could follow
What were they to do with all that? What are we to do when we’re anxious or fearful?
When you’re worried, turn to Jesus and trust Him
Jesus says you’ve believed in me; now keep believing, keep trusting, keep relying on me. Then over the next few minutes he gave them (and us!) three promises.
Jesus Promised a Place called Heaven
Aristotle called death the thing to be feared most because “it appears to be the end of everything.” Other philosophers like Jean-Paul Sartre have been equally pessimistic and bleak. But what if they were wrong? Max Lucado, a pastor in San Antonio said, “Suppose death is different than they thought, less a curse and more a passageway, not a crisis to be avoided but a corner to be turned.”
Jesus promised to prepare a place for us in heaven after we die, if we believe in him. Don’t miss the part about belief. Jesus said, “My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going.” John 14:2-4
Heaven is not a figment of someone’s imagination like a giant hollow tree where the Keebler elves make cookies. It’s not a pot of gold at the end of a rainbow. Heaven is a real place God created for us to live with him forever. Heaven is also that longing in your soul you can never quite satisfy in this life. That place you want to escape to when life hits you hard or becomes overwhelming. A place you want to go when your heart is broken.
CS Lewis described the attraction of Heaven in his book Mere Christianity. He said, “If I find in myself a desire which no experience in this world can satisfy, the most probable explanation is that I was made for another world.” There’s a desire in all of us earth can’t fulfill. God has planted within our hearts this desire for something more, something greater.
In a letter he wrote to the church he planted in Philippi, Greece, the Apostle Paul reminded them, “Our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, who, by the power that enables him to bring everything under his control, will transform our lowly bodies so that they will be like his glorious body.” (Philippians 3:20-21)
That’s what we have to look forward to in heaven. Jesus told his disciples “You know the way to the place where I am going.” Then one of them asked, “Lord, we don’t know where you are going, so how can we know the way?” (John 14:4-5)
Jesus answered with a second promise.
Jesus Promised a Path to Heaven
This is the path I spoke of earlier – the one way street – that will keep you going the right direction for the rest of this life and into the next. Jesus doesn’t show the way to the Father in heaven. He doesn’t point the way. Jesus is the way. Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. If you really know me, you will know my Father as well. From now on, you do know him and have seen him.” (John 14:6-7)
There’s false belief in our culture, sometimes even embraced by people who call themselves Christians, that goes something like this. “All paths lead to God and heaven. It doesn’t matter which one you take as long as you’re sincere.” That’s a terribly false hope. It’s like saying it doesn’t matter which way you go down a one way street, as long as you’re sincere. Really?
Here’s a basic truth. Christianity is exclusive. There’s no other way. If you want to dispute that, your argument is with Jesus. Christianity is exclusive, but it’s not exclusive because of who it lets in. Anyone may come! But there’s only one way to get in. Jesus is THE WAY, not a way.
The difference between Jesus and all other religions can be summed up in two words: DO vs. DONE. All religions have something you must DO to please or appease God or the gods. Jesus says it’s DONE. He paved THE WAY through his sacrificial death that paid the penalty for our sin. Then he came back to life to prove he was God’s son.
To sum it up, here’s the path to God:
• You don’t have to rely on yourself or your best efforts because Jesus is the way.
• You don’t need to live in uncertainty, because Jesus is the truth.
• And you don’t need to fear death, because Jesus is the life.
Jesus promised a real place called heaven that our hearts long for but can’t yet reach. And he’s promised a path to get there. He’s the path. Believe in Jesus.
Jesus made a third promise that evening. A promise of power, power to help his disciples, and now us, follow him till he brings us to heaven. You can read about it beginning at verse 15 of John 14. Or better still, you can hear Randy Dane, one of our teaching pastors, talk about it about it this Sunday morning at Brazos Pointe.
