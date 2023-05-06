This teaching of “Flourishing After Failure” is a part of our series, “The Finish Work of Jesus.” We have been discussing when Jesus declared, “It is finished,” as Jesus was crucified for the world’s sins. We are to understand at this moment Jesus is acknowledging His fulfillment of biblical requirements.
“Flourishing After Failure” is something Peter experienced in his life, and Peter was one of Jesus’ disciples. Despite significant setbacks and failures, Peter demonstrated resilience and was ultimately restored and entrusted with an important role in God’s Kingdom.
Peter knew what it was to experience the highest and lowest moments in life, what it was to be applauded for great insight, and then to be told he did not understand the plan of God coming from Jesus Himself.
Here are a few snapshots from Peter’s life to illustrate this … from walking on water to sinking in the water. From speaking divine truths to being rebuked by Jesus for words coming from his mouth. From confession, he would never betray Jesus to betraying Jesus. From saying he would not deny Jesus to denying Jesus.
We could picture Peter as the comeback person of his time. Peter’s resilience is the ability to bounce back from difficult times. Resilience comes from the lessons and skills we absorb as we grow up and face our difficulties.
After Jesus rose from the dead, the encounter between Jesus and Peter illustrates the restoration we can all experience. Jesus meets with Peter to renew and refresh his faith and to ensure Peter of his purpose.
John 21, 15-23: When they had finished eating, Jesus said to Simon Peter, “Simon son of John, do you love me more than these?” “Yes, Lord,” he said, “you know that I love you.” Jesus said, “Feed my lambs.” Again Jesus said, “Simon son of John, do you love me?” He answered, “Yes, Lord, you know that I love you.” Jesus said, “Take care of my sheep.” The third time he said to him, “Simon son of John, do you love me?” Peter was hurt because Jesus asked him the third time, “Do you love me?” He said, “Lord, you know all things; you know that I love you.” Jesus said, “Feed my sheep. Very truly I tell you, when you were younger you dressed yourself and went where you wanted; but when you are old you will stretch out your hands, and someone else will dress you and lead you where you do not want to go.”
Jesus said this to indicate the kind of death by which Peter would glorify God. Then he said to him, “Follow me!” Peter turned and saw that the disciple whom Jesus loved was following them. (This was the one who had leaned back against Jesus at the supper and had said, “Lord, who is going to betray you?”) When Peter saw him, he asked, “Lord, what about him?” Jesus answered, “If I want him to remain alive until I return, what is that to you? You must follow me.” Because of this, the rumor spread among the believers that this disciple would not die. But Jesus did not say that he would not die; he only said, “If I want him to remain alive until I return, what is that to you?”
I believe Jesus was not leaving this earth without ensuring Peter knew he was forgiven and that God still had a place for Peter in His kingdom. During their conservation, Jesus asks Peter three times if he loves Him, to which Peter responds yes each time. This repeating of the question is significant because it allows Peter to reaffirm his love for Jesus, as well as Jesus calling Peter to live a fully committed life.
Jesus called to action that we must accomplish with faith:
1. Feed my sheep … deals with your response to Jesus’ call in your life (our continuing response to Jesus).
2. Take care of my sheep … our commitment must accompany our assignments.
3. Feed my sheep … our life assignment is to address the needs of others.
4. You must follow me … do not lose sight of Jesus. Depend upon Him always. (Peter must allow himself to be distracted. Jesus tells Peter not to be overly worried about the other person or how Jesus will deal with them to where it affects his walk with Him Jesus.)
Through this conversation, Jesus reinstates Peter and entrusts him with the vital task of shepherding and caring for His followers. The call to “feed my sheep” signifies Peter’s response to Jesus’ call in his life, his commitment to his life assignments and his dedication to addressing the needs of others. Jesus also emphasizes the importance of following Him and not being distracted by comparisons or worries about others.
In understanding the meaning of Jesus’ repetition of the question, “do you love me?,” we see this initially grieved Peter due to him recognizing his often back failures. And maybe Peter was thinking Jesus thought he would be a failure in the future, too. However, by the end of their time together, it becomes clear Jesus is assuring Peter of his complete restoration and reinstatement.
To flourish after experiencing failure, it is crucial to recognize that God has a plan for each of our lives. And we must guard ourselves against allowing past failures and mistakes to loom more prominent in our lives than God’s plan.
To “Flourish After Failure,” we must understand that God’s life plan for you is already spoken and written in Heaven.
In the book of Ephesians 2:10: For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do. (NIV)
This plan is already spoken and written in Heaven, and our role is to live it out on Earth. This is an individual decision we each must make. As children of God, we are called to purify ourselves and live in the hope of being like Christ when He is revealed. Love is essential in this process, as perfect love casts out fear and empowers us to live boldly.
In Psalms 92, 12-15: The righteous will flourish like a palm tree, they will grow like a cedar of Lebanon; planted in the house of the Lord, they will flourish in the courts of our God. They will still bear fruit in old age, they will stay fresh and green, proclaiming, “The Lord is upright; he is my Rock, and there is no wickedness in him.” (NIV)
The imagery of flourishing like a palm tree in Psalm 92 signifies standing tall, living long and bearing fruit. In a spiritual sense, it represents receiving spiritual blessings, increased gifts and grace of the Spirit of God, and growing in the knowledge of God and spiritual matters.
Finally, the story of Peter’s restoration after failure teaches us about resilience, forgiveness and the transformative power of Jesus’ finished work. By embracing our identity as children of God, purifying ourselves in love, and following Jesus faithfully, we can experience flourishing even after setbacks and failures.
