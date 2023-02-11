During the American War for Independence, John Adams corresponded with his wife Abigail. Their letters are full of humor, history, and love. John Adams closed one letter with a prayer: “May God Almighty’s Providence protect you, my dear, and all our little ones. My … Guardian Angel whispers to me, that We shall see happier Days, and that I shall live to enjoy the Felicities of domestic Life, with her whom my Heart esteems above all earthly Blessings.”
Philippians 1 contains another sweet prayer, from the Apostle Paul to the church at Philippi. Paul really loved those people. He said in 1:7-8, “I have you in my heart”; and “I long for you all with the affection of Christ Jesus.” Because he really loved them, he prayed for them often. We too should pray for those we love.
But what should we pray? Paul shows us in that chapter what he prayed for the Philippians:
“And this I pray, that your love may abound still more and more in real knowledge and all discernment, so that you may approve the things that are excellent, in order to be sincere and blameless until the day of Christ; having been filled with the fruit of righteousness which comes through Jesus Christ, to the glory and praise of God.”
Paul says, the first thing I am praying is that your love may “abound still more and more.” Renowned Bible professor A.T. Robertson said the word “abound” might be translated “overflow.” We know something about “overflow” in Brazoria County, don’t we? The first thing many of us think of when we hear that word, is how the Brazos sometimes spills over its banks. Many of us have suffered from that overflow.
But in a much more positive way, Paul prays that the Philippians’ love, as followers of Jesus, will “overflow.” A flood of water can hurt a lot of people; but a flood of love can bless a lot of people. Paul says I am praying for you, that your love will just “overflow the banks” and bless many. This would be a great prayer for us to pray for our loved ones, too.
Second, Paul prays in :9 that God would give them “real knowledge, and all discernment, so that you may approve the things that are excellent”. The Bible word for “discernment” here means to “cut through” the haze and “size things up.” It means to have wisdom to tell right from wrong. Many of us today need to be able to “cut through the haze” and “discern” good from evil.
There is so much deception in our world. John wrote in I John 4, that we are not to believe every teacher, because “many false prophets have gone out into the world.” In the temptation of Jesus, the devil even quoted scripture for his own deceptive purposes. We must learn to see past his deceit, and exercise wise, Biblical discernment:
Don’t believe every teacher who holds a Bible.
Don’t buy every book that says “Jesus” on it.
Don’t listen to every song that’s supposedly “Christian.”
Exercise discernment. Ask yourself “Is this what the Bible actually says?”
We all need discernment: in our theology; in what we practice in our churches; in choosing our friends and influences; and for the practical decisions we make in our lives. We need to be able to “cut through the haze” of deception and lies and find what God teaches in His word. We all need discernment — and those you love need discernment too. Maybe you can think of someone you love who badly needs discernment right now. Ask God to give them that discernment, just as Paul prayed for the Philippians.
Finally, Paul asked God that the Philippians would be “sincere and blameless until the day of Christ, having been filled with the fruit of righteousness, which comes through Jesus Christ.”
The word “blameless” means to be “held up to the light” and proven to be genuine. Maybe you’ve seen a cashier take the money you just gave them, and hold it up to the light. That’s a way of testing whether it is genuine. When you hold a real $5 or $20 bill up to the light, a watermark shows up. But if it’s counterfeit, it will not have that watermark. Holding it up to the light, reveals that it’s genuine.
On the day of Christ, God will not judge dollar bills, but men. So Paul prays that those he loves in Philippi will be “held up to the light” of God’s judgment, and found genuine.
How can you be sure that you are genuinely saved, and right with God?
As Paul says here, it only comes “through Jesus Christ.” This must be. Who can say they could be “held up to the light” of God’s judgment and come out well? None of us. There are “spots” and “blemishes” in each of us, aren’t there? No, the only way we can be found “blameless” in God’s sight is to be forgiven and cleansed by the blood of Jesus Christ. That is exactly why Jesus came. He died on the cross, and paid for our sins, so if we would follow Him as our Savior, “the blood of Jesus His Son cleanses us from all sin” (I John 1:7.) Then when we are “held up to the light” at the final judgment, we will be genuine; truly saved; certified members of the Kingdom of Heaven. Is that what will happen to you — or to your loved ones? The most important thing you can pray for them is that they will be “sincere and blameless until the day of Christ.”
Paul also prays in :11 that they would be “filled with the fruit of righteousness.” When you really are right with God through Jesus, you will show it by the way you live. Jesus said in Matthew 7:16 “You will know them by their fruits.”
I don’t know much about different varieties of trees. But once we were driving on Interstate 4 in Florida and I looked out the car window and cried out: “Orange trees!” How did I know that? One way: by the round orange fruit that was so prominent on their branches. There was no mistaking it.
Jesus says it’s the same with His followers. How do you know if someone is a genuine follower of Christ? “You will know them by their fruits.” So a great prayer to pray for your loved ones is: “Lord, may they show by the way they live, that they really belong to You.”
This Valentine’s Day weekend, one of the best things you can do for those you really love, is to pray for them. And God shows us some great things to pray for them, in Philippians 1. Pray that God would give your loved ones a love would overflow, a knowledge that would give them discernment, and fruit in their life that would demonstrate that they really do belong to Him.
