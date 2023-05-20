Greetings in the wonderful name of the Lord Jesus Christ! This morning I would like to encourage you with a personal story and the word of God that He gave me, during this experience.
A few weeks ago, I had a doctor’s appointment with my cardiologist, and as the nurse was taking my blood pressure, she began to ask me several questions about how I felt, as they usually do.
Questions like, have you been feeling any unusual pain in your body or do you feel weak? I responded, “I’m 50 years old; I’m feeling pain in places I didn’t know existed.”
Have you been having shortness of breath? Well, the elevator was out, so I had to take the stairs. Of course I am out of breath.
Do you have a difficult time sleeping? Yes, I have too much on my mind.
Do you feel stressed? Well, I’m a pastor, what do you think?
Smiling after every question, I finally told her I was just kidding with her and proceeded to answer her correctly in every question she asked.
She was laughing as well. Then she said, you know I’m also in my 50s and I find myself asking so many questions that I didn’t ask before, such as, “Am I going to reach 65 and retire? If so, will I have enough saved for retirement?”
Did I do all that I could to prepare for this?
Did I work enough? Did I put enough money away?
Will I need to downsize my home now or at a later time?
And she went on and on about different questions she had, especially as she is getting closer to her retirement.
At that moment, without her realizing, she was questioning if she had succeeded in her attempt to prepare for a good financial future.
We both discussed the importance of succeeding in the things that matter most, and that each person has a different idea of success according to what we value in life and the goals we set as kids, teens and young adults,
WE ALL HAVE SET DIFFERENT GOALS IN LIFE, RIGHT?
From careers to fulfilling childhood dreams, to traveling and exploring the world, to being able to one day retire with our finances in order and watching our children grow up and raise their own kids.
Or maybe it’s just setting small daily, weekly, monthly or even yearly goals, like I want to lose a few pounds or I want to finish my schooling and buy my first car as a teenager.
Then others set spiritual goals. Maybe I want to seek God more every day in prayer or I want to read my Bible every day and finish it in one year. Maybe it’s I want to get involved more in church.
HOW FAR FROM REACHING YOUR GOALS ARE YOU?
Have you ever asked yourself that question?
Some of us might ask that question more than others, but I believe at some point we all ask ourselves that question.
This brought to mind the passage in John 21:1-6 where the disciples were out fishing all night and their efforts continued to bring up empty nets. Jesus came to them in the morning and asked them if they had caught any fish. They responded by saying no, and this is what Jesus says in verse 6: “And he said unto them, ‘Cast the net on the right side of the ship, and ye shall find.’ They cast therefore, and now they were not able to draw it for the multitude of fishes.”
The disciples were tired, sleepy, frustrated and in great financial need as fishing had been their only source of income. Being successful in catching fish was vital to their livelihood. In their minds, they had failed in their careers as fishermen. It has been said that what applies in the natural also applies in the spiritual.
Do you know we can be very successful in the secular world, but be so far from our spiritual goals that God has to remind us where we need to be?
For example, in Matthew 4, Jesus calls Simon, Peter, Andrew, James and John and says to them, “Come follow me and I will make you fishers of men!” He was calling them to be successful ministers of the Gospel of Christ. But in John 21, we find them reverting to their old career paths, which was being fishers of fish, not fishers of men. God came to remind them that even though they were not where He called them to be, He was not giving up on them and neither should they give up on themselves.
Many times this is where we find ourselves. We have been toiling all night, all day, all week, all year and nothing seems to change. I want to encourage you this morning by saying: “Keep at it!”
You want a great family … keep at it!
You want a great marriage … keep at it!
You want a great job … keep at it!
You want to do well in school … keep at it!
You want to fulfill your calling for Christ … keep at it!
You see, to be successful in reaching our goals, we have to just “Keep at it!”
More often than not, the very key to our breakthrough in this life has to do with us just keeping at it.
We all make mistakes from time to time and get off track as the disciples did. They fell back to their old careers, but the mercy and love of Jesus went after them to remind them of the goals they had set, to become fishers of men.
I want to remind you, don’t listen to the lies of the enemy (Satan) when he comes to discourage you in reaching your spiritual goal. John 8:44 says he is the prince of all lies. 1 Pet. 5:8 says he is like a roaring lion seeking whom he may devour.
John 10:10 says he comes to kill, still and destroy.
I am sure most of us want to live successfully for God, because as we live for Him, the overflow from our lives has the ability to touch and affect others around us. Life has ups and downs, but there is a Savior who wants us to keep at it. That is what he told the disciples. I know you have been casting all night, but do it one more time.
We never know when our breakthrough net experience will take place, but what we learn from this story is we have to keep at it. No matter how empty and tired we may feel, God does care for what we go through in life and he is always there to help us. We just have to Keep at it. Keep praising Him. Keep giving Him honor and glory. Keep trusting Him … and He will always make a way for his children.
Keep at it! Keep at it! Don’t give up! Keep at it!
“And let us not be weary in well doing: for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.” Gal. 6:9
